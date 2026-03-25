DA hike news: All eyes are on today’s Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the government is widely expected to take a call on the Dearness Allowance (DA) / Dearness Relief (DR) hike for over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners for the January–June 2026 cycle. If approved, this would bring much-awaited relief to these employees who have also been awaiting salary and pension revisions under the 8th Pay Commission.

Why today’s Cabinet meeting is crucial

There are two key reasons why a DA announcement is expected today:

Timing pattern: The DA hike for the January cycle is usually cleared around March, often before or around the Holi period. In recent years, the announcement came on March 28 (2025) and March 12 (2024).

Last Cabinet meeting of March: Since this is likely the final Cabinet meeting of the month, the window for announcing the January revision is narrowing—making today a strong possibility.

What DA hike is expected

Based on available inflation data, the government is likely to approve a 2% increase in DA, taking it from 58% to 60% of basic pay.

The calculation is linked to the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), released by the Labour Bureau. The index for December 2025 stood at 148.2, which indicates that the DA works out to 60.34% under the current formula. Since decimals are ignored, the final payable DA becomes 60%.

How DA is calculated

DA is not decided arbitrarily. It follows a set formula based on inflation trends:

-The government tracks retail inflation through CPI-IW data

-A 12-month average of this index is used

-The final percentage reflects how much prices have risen

-The aim is to protect salaries and pensions from inflation erosion

-This is why DA is revised twice every year—January and July.

Why this hike matters

For employees and pensioners, even a 2% increase has a visible impact as it raises monthly take-home salary and increases pension payouts (as Dearness Relief or DR). The DA/DR hike provides a cushion against rising costs of essentials.

With inflation still a concern for households, this revision becomes important for maintaining purchasing power.

First DA revision after 7th Pay Commission term

This DA hike is also significant because it comes after the formal end of the 7th Pay Commission term on December 31, 2025. While the formula continues unchanged for now, this marks the first DA revision in the post-7th CPC phase, adding to its importance.

Unions push for new DA formula under 8th Pay Commission

Alongside the expected hike, employee unions have been raising fresh demands ahead of the proposed 8th Pay Commission.

A key demand is revising the DA calculation formula, arguing that the current base year and methodology may not fully capture present inflation realities and DA should better reflect actual household expenses. There should be more frequent or more responsive revisions, unions demand.

Some union representatives have also sought merger of DA with basic pay at higher thresholds and a more transparent formula going forward. These demands are expected to be part of broader negotiations when the 8th Pay Commission framework is finalised.

What happens next

If the Cabinet clears the proposal today, the revised DA (60%) will be effective from January 1, 2026 and employees and pensioners will receive arrears for January to March. The increase will, however, reflect only in April salary and pension payments. For now, the final decision rests with the Cabinet—but all indicators suggest that a DA hike announcement could come as early as today.