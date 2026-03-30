The much-awaited January 2026 Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Central government employees and pensioners has been delayed beyond its usual March timeline, raising fresh questions over whether the government is working on something bigger than a routine increase.

Typically announced in March, the DA revision is now expected in April 2026. The hike is likely to be around 2%, taking DA from 58% to 60%, based on the December 2025 AICPI-IW data. However, the delay this time has triggered speculation around a possible structural shift ahead of the 8th Pay Commission.

Why is the DA hike delayed this time?

According to available information, the delay is largely due to the government aligning the transition from the 7th Pay Commission to the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. The approval process is taking longer as internal calculations and data reviews are being finalised.

Once announced, the revised DA will be effective from January 1, 2026, and employees and pensioners will receive arrears for the delayed months.

The delay impacts over 1 crore employees and pensioners, especially in terms of monthly budgeting and inflation adjustment.

Is a bigger pay structure change coming?

Experts say the delay may not simply be administrative.

Vibhore Goyal, Founder at OneBanc, points out that historically, when DA crosses the 50% mark, it often leads to a merger with basic pay.

“History is instructive. In April 2004, when DA crossed 50%, the government merged it into basic pay ahead of the 6th Pay Commission because the fitment factor compounds on whatever base it finds,” he explains.

With DA already above 50% and the 8th Pay Commission in place, he suggests that a delayed announcement could indicate “structural arithmetic” rather than indecision.

However, Goyal also flags a larger concern — the rising government salary burden. He notes that India’s salary and pension bill has already crossed Rs 5 lakh crore, around 1.2% of GDP, raising questions about productivity versus pay increases.

DA merger vs hike: What benefits employees more?

From an employee’s perspective, the difference between a regular DA hike and a potential DA merger is significant.

Shankar Kumar, Founder of EZ Compliance, says a delay does not necessarily mean a merger is imminent. According to him, the government usually prefers implementing structural changes through a new Pay Commission rather than mid-cycle adjustments.

“A standard 2% to 3% DA hike offers immediate but modest relief. However, a DA merger would have a much larger impact as it increases the basic pay itself,” he explains.

This is crucial because several salary components — such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Provident Fund contributions, and gratuity — are calculated as a percentage of basic pay. A merger, therefore, leads to a compounding effect across the entire salary and pension structure.

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What should employees expect now?

For now, most indications suggest that a 2% DA hike announcement is imminent in April. While some reports had hinted at a longer delay, current expectations remain that the decision will be taken soon.

Even if it is delayed, employees will not lose out financially, as arrears will be paid from January 2026.

However, the bigger question remains whether the government is preparing for a broader pay reset ahead of the 8th Pay Commission — something that could have a far more significant impact than a routine DA hike.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on expert opinions, publicly available data, and media reports. The final decision on the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike and any potential changes to the pay structure will be taken by the government. Actual outcomes may vary, and readers are advised to refer to official notifications for confirmed details.