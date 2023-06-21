Dearness Allowance Hike Latest News Today: DA increased to 22.75% for these Government employees

Dearness Allowance (DA) Hike Latest News: While Central Government Employees and Pensioners are awaiting another hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) rates respectively as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the Telangana Government has announced revised DA, DR rates for employees and pensioners in the state.

The decision to revise the DA rate has been taken as part of Telangana State Decennial Celebrations.

“As part of Telangana State Decennial Celebrations, on Hon‘ble CM KCR garu’s directions, Telangana govt released one instalment of Dearness Allowance to the state government employees and Dearness Relief to the Pensioners @ 2.73% on the basic pay/pension,” Harish Rao Thanneeru, Minister for Finance, Health Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana State, tweeted on Monday (June 19, 2023).

The minister further said that DA/DR will be paid from the month of June, 2023 and it will be payable in the month July, 2023. The decision will benefit 7.28 lakh employees including pensioners in Telangana state.

The minister also said that this decision will cost additional expenditure of Rs. 81.18 crore per month and Rs.974.16 crore per annum apart from payment of Rs.1380.09 crores towards arrears.

Telangana Government Order: DA hike

As per the official order shared by the minister, the rate of DA for Telangana state Government Employees has been revised from 20.02% of basic pay to 22.75% with effect from 1 January 2022.

his DA hike will be applicable to employees of Zilla Parishads, Mandal Parishads, Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, Municipal Corporations, Agriculture Market Committees and Zilla Grandhalaya Samasthas, Work Charged Establishment, who are drawing pay in regular scale of pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2020. The DA hike will also benefit teaching and non-teaching staff of Aided Institutions including Aided Polytechnics, who are drawing pay in regular scale of pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2022. Further, the decision will also benefit teaching and non-teaching staff of universities who are drawing pay in regular scale of pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2020.

The Telangana Government has also revised DA rate for State Government Employees, who are drawing pay in the Revised pay Scales, 2015 from 55.536% of the basic pay to 59.196% of the basic pay with effect from 1st January 2022.

The Da rate for all full-time/contingent employees whose remuneration has been revised from Rs 3850 to Rs 6700 per month as per Revised Pay Scales, 2010 has been increased from 5.992% of the bay and at cumulative rate of 148.068%, the Government Order said.

As per the order, the revised dearness allowance shall be paid along with the salary of June 2023 payable on 1st of July 2023.

For payment of arrears from 1st January 2022 to 31st May 2023, the Telangana Government will issue orders separately.

Telangana Government Order: DR hike

As per the official order shared by the minister, the rate of DR for Telangana state Government pensioners has been revised from 20.02% of basic pension to 22.75% of basic pension with effect from 1 January 2022.

This DR hike will be applicable to

employees who retired from service on or after 01-07-20218 and are drawing pension as per Revised Pay Scales 2020.

employees who retired before 01-07-2018 and whose pension was consolidated vide GO, Ms.No.4, Finance (HRM.V) dated 19-01-2022.

For pensioners receiving their pension in the Revised Pay Scales 2015, the DR rate has been increased from 55.536% to 59.196% of the basic pension from January 1, 2022.

For pensioners who retired while drawing UGC/AICTE/SNJPC Pay Scales 2016, DR has been increased from 31% to 34% of basic pension.

For pensioners who retired while drawing UGC/AICTE/FNJPC Pay Scales 2006, and whose pension was not consolidated as per UGC Pay Scales 2016, DR has been revised from 196% to 203% of basic pension from January 1, 2022.