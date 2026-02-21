DA Hike 2026: Speculation is once again building that the Centre may announce the January–June 2026 dearness allowance (DA) hike for central government employees and pensioners before Holi. However, a look at the pattern over the last five years shows that a pre-Holi announcement is not the norm — especially when the festival falls in early March.

At present, central government employees and pensioners are receiving 58% DA, following a 3% hike announced on October 1, 2025 for the July–December cycle. The upcoming revision will be the first DA increase outside the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure, which formally ended on December 31, 2025. Employees and pensioners across central government departments are expected to receive a 2% DA hike in the next revision. This will raise the DA from 58% to 60% of basic pay, effective from January 1, 2026.

DA announcements vs Holi & Diwali: 5-year trend

Here is a consolidated look at DA announcement dates alongside Holi and Diwali:

DA hike announcements and festival timeline (2021–2025)

Year Jan–June DA Announcement Hike % New DA Rate Holi Date July–Dec DA Announcement Hike % New DA Rate Diwali Date 2025 28 March 2% 55% 14 March 1 October 3% 58% 21 October 2024 7 March 4% 50% 25 March 16 October 3% 53% 31 October 2023 24 March 4% 42% 8 March 18 October 4% 46% 12 November 2022 30 March 3% 34% 18 March 28 September 4% 38% 24 October 2021 DA frozen (Covid period) — — 29 March 21 October 3% 31% 4 November

A few clear patterns emerge from the above table:

-The July–December DA hike has mostly been announced before Diwali since 2021.

-The January–June DA hike has generally come after Holi, particularly when Holi falls in the first half of March.

-The only major exception was 2024, when the March DA was announced on March 7, well before Holi on March 25.

-In 2025, Holi was on March 14, but the DA hike came nearly two weeks later on March 28.

-This explains why expectations of a pre-Holi DA hike in 2026 may not align with recent trends.

Why does Holi timing matter?

The perception that DA is linked to Holi comes from the government’s practice of announcing two revisions every year — one around March and the other around October/November.

While the second hike has often aligned closely with Diwali in recent years, the March announcement has not consistently been timed before Holi. When Holi falls early in March, the Cabinet decision has usually come later in the month.

Therefore, unless there is an unusual acceleration in the decision-making process, a post-Holi announcement remains more likely.

First DA hike beyond 7th Pay Commission

The upcoming January–June 2026 DA revision is significant because it will be the first increase after the 7th Pay Commission period ended.

The 8th Pay Commission has started functioning and is expected to submit its report around March–April next year. However, even after submission, implementation could take considerable time.

Based on past experience, central government employees and pensioners may have to wait until late 2027 or even early 2028 to see actual salary revision under the 8th Pay Commission.

Until then, DA revisions will continue to provide incremental relief against inflation.

Demand to merge DA with basic pay

Amid this delay, employee unions and the National Council–JCM (NC-JCM) have been demanding that the current DA — now at 58% — should be merged with basic pay.

Their argument is that since the next pay commission implementation appears far away, merging DA with basic pay would provide structural relief and help reset the inflation adjustment base.

However, there has been no official indication from the government that such a move is under consideration at this stage.

What employees should expect

The January–June 2026 DA hike will be determined by the movement in the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data. The final percentage increase will depend on inflation trends over the past months.

While festive expectations always generate excitement, the five-year data shows that Holi does not consistently dictate the March DA announcement.

For now, central government employees and pensioners may need to wait for the Cabinet’s decision — and possibly for Holi to pass — before clarity emerges on the next DA hike.