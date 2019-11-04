DA hike for Central Government Employees receiving pay as per 5th, 6th, 7th Pay Commission: Explained

Check recent DA hike for central government employees. Representational image

Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Central Government Employees receiving pay as per 5th, 6th, 7th Pay Commission: All employees of the Central Government do not get salary as per 7th pay Commission. Some continue to draw pre-revised pay scale as per 5th and 6th Pay Commissions. In last three weeks, the Union government has revised the DA rates applicable to all employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies, irrespective of whether they are paid as per 5th, 6th or 7th Pay Commission. However, the DA rates for all employees are different.

The Finance Ministry first made the formal announcement to raise DA rate for employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous bodies receiving pay as per 7th Pay Commission through an Office Memorandum (OM) dated October 14, 2019. For these employees, the government raised DA from the existing 12 per cent to 17 per cent of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2019. “The term ‘basic pay’ in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed Level in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC recommendations accepted by the Government, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc,” the OM said.

ALSO READ | Payment for Weekly Off, Compensatory Off to Night Shift, other employees: What government wants

This hike also applies to civilian employees paid from the Defence Services Estimates. The OM had said that separate orders will be issued by Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways in respect of Armed Forces personnel and railway employees.

DA hike for employees receiving pay as per 5th pay commission

For employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies continuing to draw their pay in pre-revised pay scales as per the 5th Central Pay Commission, the government raised the DA from 295 per cent to 312 per cent with effect from July 1, 2019. “The rate of DA admissible to above categories of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies shall be enhanced from the existing 295 per cent to 312 per cent w.e.f 01.07.2019,” said Department of Expenditure’s OM dated October 25, 2019.

ALSO READ | Modi govt accepts recommendation for assured promotion of employees – Details, benefits explained

DA hike for employees receiving pay as per 6th pay commission

For employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scales as per the 6th Central Pay Commission, the government increased the DA rate from the existing 154 per cent to 164 per cent with effect from July 1, 2019. “The rate of DA admissible to above categories of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies shall be enhanced from the existing 154% to 16 % w.e.f 01.07.2019,” said Department of Expenditure’s OM dated October 25, 2019.