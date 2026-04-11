In a major relief for pensioners, the Supreme Court of India has ruled that dearness relief (DR) hikes cannot be lower than dearness allowance (DA) increases for serving employees when both are meant to offset inflation.

DA is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to serving government employees to help them cope with inflation, while DR is the corresponding benefit given to pensioners.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Prasanna B. Varale dismissed appeals filed by the State of Kerala and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), upholding the Kerala High Court verdict that differential rates violate the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

What was the case about

The dispute arose after KSRTC increased DA for employees by 14%, while pensioners were given only an 11% hike in DR. Pensioners challenged this gap, arguing that both DA and DR are meant to offset inflation and should therefore rise at the same rate.

The state defended its decision citing financial constraints and argued that employees and pensioners form separate classes, allowing different treatment.

Supreme Court’s reasoning

Rejecting the state’s arguments, the apex court said that while employees and pensioners may be distinct categories, the purpose of DA and DR is identical—to neutralise inflation.

The court noted that inflation impacts both groups equally, and therefore, there is no valid basis to grant different rates of increase.

“Once pension is admissible and, based on inflation, DR is admissible on it, announcing DR at a rate lower than at what DA is provided… would be nothing but discriminatory as well as arbitrary,” the SC ruling said.

It ruled that differential rates of DA and DR hikes “lack a rational nexus to the objective of tackling inflation”.

Such a distinction is arbitrary and violates Article 14 (right to equality)

Financial constraints may justify delaying benefits, but not unequal rates once granted.

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The ruling has wider implications for government bodies and public sector undertakings across India. It reinforces that once benefits like DA/DR are extended to address inflation, they must be applied uniformly to both employees and pensioners.

The judgment could influence future disputes involving pay parity, pension benefits, and inflation-linked allowances.