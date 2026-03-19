8th Pay Commission News: The demand to change the Dearness Allowance (DA) calculation formula has once again in focus. Employee unions such as the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) – the country’s oldest trade union federation – has urged the government to revisit how inflation compensation is worked out to arrive at pension and salary calculations.

While there is no official confirmation yet that the government will change the DA formula, the issue has gained traction at a time when the 8th Pay Commission has extended the deadline for submitting responses to its 18-point questionnaire till March 31, 2026.

DA is a critical component of salary and pension for central government employees and pensioners. It is revised twice a year—January and July—based on inflation data. However, unions argue that the current method no longer reflects the real cost of living in today’s economy.

Why are unions demanding a change in DA formula?

AITUC and other employee bodies are of the view that the present system underestimates actual household expenses. Their key argument is that living expenses have grown multiple times over the years but the formula to calculate DA has been the same.

Two major demands stand out:

Family size revision: The current formula assumes a 3-consumption-unit family. Unions want this increased to 5 members, factoring in dependent parents.

Inclusion of modern expenses: Costs like internet, digital services, better healthcare, and education are now essential but not adequately captured.

Apart from DA, unions have also raised broader demands, including merger of DA with basic pay, better fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and improved social security and medical benefits. These demands together aim to align salaries with current economic realities.

How the current DA system works

DA is calculated using the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). The percentage increase reflects inflation trends and is applied to basic pay. As of now:

Current DA: 58% (effective July 2025)

Expected DA (Jan 2026): Likely to cross 60%

Unions are also have this view that since the current DA level is above 50% mark, it should be merged with existing basic. Such a merger once happened in 2005 during the 5th Pay Commission. But, this has not been a practice since then even when the DA crossed 125% during the 6th Pay Commission term.

But employee unions, as an interim relief from the government, are demanding the DA-basic pay merger as they argue that the 8th Pay Commission implementation is still at least 18 to 24 months away.

What is the Aykroyd Formula and why is it being debated?

The Aykroyd Formula, adopted in 1957, forms the base for minimum wage calculations. It focuses on – Nutritional needs (2,700 calories/day), clothing and housing, and a standard 3-unit family model.

However, unions argue that this framework is outdated.

Their key concerns are – it does not reflect modern family structures and ignores digital and lifestyle expenses. One concern is it is too focused on basic survival, not quality of life and also this formula fails to capture urban cost pressures. Because DA and minimum pay calculations are linked to this framework, revising it could have a cascading effect.

What happens if the DA formula is changed?

If the government accepts the demand to revise the formula, the impact could be significant:

Higher basic salary – A shift from 3 to 5 consumption units could push minimum pay beyond ₹30,000, compared to the current ₹18,000. DA recalibration – Since DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay, a higher base means: higher DA payouts and larger periodic hikes. Pension increase – Pensioners directly benefit because pension is linked to last drawn pay and Dearness Relief (DR) rises along with DA. Fitment factor jump – The fitment factor used in pay revisions could increase sharply, potentially raising overall salaries by 50–60% or more in a new pay structure.

But what are the challenges?

Despite the demand, implementing such changes is not straightforward.

Fiscal pressure: A sharp rise in salaries and pensions will significantly increase government expenditure

Data complexity: Calculating a realistic cost-of-living basket across India is difficult

Regional variation: Costs differ widely between cities and rural areas

Policy balance: Government must balance employee welfare with fiscal discipline

This is why previous pay commissions have taken a cautious approach.

What is the status of the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026, but as of now formal constitution and detailed framework are still awaited. Discussions around fitment factor, minimum pay, and DA merger are ongoing. Employee unions are actively submitting recommendations, including DA formula revision. The commission will play a key role in deciding whether such structural changes are feasible.

ALSO READ Pension revision for retirees: Govt response comes amid rising 8th Pay Commission expectations

When will the next DA hike be announced?

The DA hike for January 2026 is expected to be announced in anytime now. The effective date will remain January 1, 2026. As far as the expected increase is concerned, data shows around 2–3% hike will come, taking DA to 60% or more. Employees will receive their arrears for January–March period.

Summing up…

As of now, there is no confirmed change in the DA calculation formula, but the demand is gaining momentum at a crucial time when the 8th Pay Commission is on the horizon. If the government decides to revisit the Aykroyd-based framework and expand the consumption unit, it could lead to a substantial jump in salaries and pensions. However, given the financial implications, any decision is likely to be carefully evaluated.

For central government employees and pensioners, the coming months—especially the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission—will be critical in determining whether this long-standing demand finally translates into reality.

Disclaimer: This article is based on demands raised by employee unions and publicly available information. Any changes to the DA formula or salary structure will depend on official government decisions.