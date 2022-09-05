Beware! Fraudsters may steal your money: Know how to identify phishing mails and stay protected

The advancement of technologies brings things to your fingertips and lets you perform all types of financial transactions, including making payments from the comfort of your home. However, taking advantage of advanced technologies can also bring the cyber fraudsters to your doorstep. If you fail to remain vigilant and let them in, you would end up losing your money.

There are various methods the fraudsters are using to extract information from you and get hold of your money. One of such methods is phishing.

What is Phishing?

Phishing is a form of cyber attack that attempts to extract personal information from you – such as personal banking details, Debit Card numbers, PIN or Passwords – on websites that pretend to be legitimate, to steal your identity and your money.

How to Identify a Phishing Email?

The most common indicators of a phishing attack are requests for personal information from unofficial e-mail addresses with unfamiliar web pages and misleading hyperlinks.

So, don’t fall in a trap if you find following discrepancies in a mail:

An unfamiliar tone or greeting

Grammar and spelling errors

Inconsistencies in e-mail address, links and domain names

Threats or a sense of urgency and/or suspicious attachments

What you should avoid:

Don’t send passwords, PIN, User ID or any sensitive information over an e-mail

Don’t click on ‘verify your account’ or ‘login’ links in any e-mail. Instead, always open a new window and use the institution’s official home page to log into any account

Don’t reply, click on links or open attachments in SPAM or suspicious emails. Clicking a link or replying to a SPAM can verify your e-mail ID and encourage more such attempts in the future. Instead, delete it immediately to prevent yourself from accidentally opening the message in the future.

What you should do after detecting such a mail:

Report impersonated or suspect e-mails to the original authority / organisation

Exercise caution while opening attachments, even from trusted senders

Install anti-virus and firewall programmes

Check financial statements and credit/debit reports regularly

By taking proper caution and remaining vigilant, you may protect yourself and your money as well.