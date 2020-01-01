CSS promotion rules: Modi govt takes steps for timely promotions of these employees

The government has decided to strengthen the Vigilance lnformation System for the benefit of promotion rules of CSS officers.

The government is taking steps to ensure that there are timely promotions of the officers of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) without any delay. It was observed by the government that at the time of promotions, the cases got delayed for want of updation of vigilance status of officers. Hence, the government has decided to strengthen the Vigilance lnformation System for the benefit of the promotion rules of CSS officers. Going forward, the vigilance status of all grades of officers will be updated on a quarterly basis by all the cadre units on the CSCMS – the cadre management system. lf there is any change in the vigilance status of any officer in the interim period, the same will be updated immediately.

The Web-Based Cadre Management which is functional since 2012 enables capturing of the data of all CSS officers relating to their date of joining, address, posting, promotions, training etc.

For effective and efficient cadre management, the government felt it is necessary that the data of all officers is available on real-time basis. ln absence of complete data, CSCMS portal cannot be fully relied upon for processing cases related to Rotational Transfer, Promotion, Voluntary Retirement etc.

Presently, the vigilance status of the decentralized grades is available only with the cadre units and the vigilance status of Under Secretary and above level is only shared with CS Division at the time of promotion etc. The government has now decided that vigilance status of all grades of officers will have to be updated on a quarterly basis by all the cadre units on the CSCMS. And, whenever there is any change in the vigilance status of any officer in the interim period, the same will be updated immediately.

Department of Personnel & Training under the Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions has issued an Office Memorandum detailing the process of updation:

ASO and SO Grades: ln the first instance, all the Cadre units will update the vigilance status of all the officers. Subsequently, the same will be reviewed by them on a quarterly basis and revised. lf there is a status change within the three months’ period, the same has to be reflected on the CSCMS immediately.

US and above grade: ln the first instance, all the Cadre units will update the vigilance status of all the officers. Subsequently, the same will be reviewed by them on a quarterly basis and revised. lf there is a status change within the three months’ period, the same has to be reflected on the CSCMS immediately.

This exercise will be completed in a phased manner. ln the first phase, the vigilance status of the senior-most officers as identified below may be updated.

(a) All Under Secretaries of 2003, 2004 & 2005 batch presently holding the post of

Deputy Secretary on adhoc basis.

(b) All Under Secretaries of 2010 and 2011 batch

(c) All Section officers of 2011 and 2012 batch

(d) All Assistant Section officers of 2011 batch

The OM states that the vigilance status of these officers may be updated on the portal on or before 15th January 2020.

ln the second phase, the vigilance status of the rest of the officers, may be updated. This information should be updated compulsorily not later than 28th February 2020. Subsequently, the status may be updated every Quarter ending March, June, September and December respectively.