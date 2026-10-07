Holding a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin in your portfolio may offer better diversification and risk-adjusted return potential, but do you know what happens to those digital assets when the investor dies?

Because cryptocurrencies are not regulated in India, there are some agencies that operate here, which creates an additional layer of inheritance challenges.

This makes it more difficult to determine when and how the family members can find and claim the cryptocurrencies in the event of the investor’s death.

Before trying to claim Bitcoin and other digital assets after an investor passes away, families should be aware of the following rules and claim process.

If a person dies without leaving a Will, can legal heirs legally claim their cryptocurrency and other digital assets?

Cryptocurrency is capable of forming part of a deceased person’s estate.

Indian courts have recognised certain digital assets as a form of intangible property, and the Income-tax Act also recognises cryptocurrency and certain other digital assets as “virtual digital assets”.

“Accordingly, where a person dies without leaving a Will, cryptocurrency owned by the deceased would ordinarily devolve upon the legal heirs in accordance with the applicable law of intestate succession. Where there is a valid Will, the assets would devolve in accordance with the Will, subject to the applicable succession law,” said Sachin Bhandawat, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

The precise law governing succession will depend upon the deceased’s personal law and other relevant circumstances.

It is also important to distinguish cryptocurrency from other types of digital assets: not every digital account, licence or online service is necessarily transferable, and the contractual terms governing the relevant platform may also need to be considered.

Crypto inheritance: What documents do legal heirs need?

There is presently no uniform statutory procedure in India specifically governing transmission of cryptocurrency held through an exchange.

The documents required will therefore depend substantially on the exchange’s terms of use, KYC requirements and internal transmission policies.

Typically, a claimant may be required to provide the deceased account holder’s death certificate, the claimant’s identity and KYC documents and evidence establishing the claimant’s entitlement to the assets.

Depending on the circumstances, this may include a Will, probate or letters of administration, where applicable, an heirship certificate or other appropriate succession documentation or court order.

Where there are multiple heirs or competing claims, the exchange may also require no-objection declarations, indemnities, relinquishment documents or an appropriate court order before permitting transmission of the assets.

Crypto inheritance: Who gets the wallet after death?

Possession of a wallet password, seed phrase or private key gives a person practical control over the cryptocurrency, but may not, by itself, necessarily establish legal ownership.

“The legal entitlement would depend upon who owned the cryptocurrency at the time of death and whether there had been a valid transfer during the deceased’s lifetime or a valid testamentary disposition,” said Bhandawat.

The position may be different if there is evidence that the deceased had validly transferred or gifted the cryptocurrency to the key-holder during his or her lifetime.

Mere knowledge or possession of the private key should therefore not be equated with beneficial ownership.

Crypto Will: What should investors mention to avoid disputes?

Yes, a properly drafted Will can be used to bequeath cryptocurrency and other transferable digital assets to designated beneficiaries, just as other forms of property may be bequeathed.

“The Will should clearly identify the relevant category of digital assets, the exchanges, custodial accounts or wallets through which they are held, the intended beneficiaries and, where appropriate, the powers of the executor to access, transfer or liquidate the assets,” according to Bhandawat.

A sufficiently broad residuary clause may also be useful to capture digital assets acquired after the Will is executed.

Separately, the testator should maintain an up-to-date and securely stored inventory containing relevant account details, wallet addresses, recovery procedures and information identifying where private keys or seed phrases can be located.

As a matter of security, private keys, seed phrases and passwords should ordinarily not be written directly into the Will itself.

They may instead be stored securely, with the Will or a separate estate-planning record containing clear instructions enabling the executor to locate them.

This helps ensure that beneficiaries can establish legal entitlement to the cryptocurrency as well as practically obtain access to it after the testator’s death.

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Crypto inheritance: How are assets split among legal heirs?

Cryptocurrency forming part of a deceased person’s estate would, in principle, be distributed in the same manner as other property of the estate.

“Where the deceased died intestate, the heirs would be entitled in the proportions prescribed by the applicable succession law. Where there is a valid Will, distribution would ordinarily be governed by its terms,” stated Bhandawat.

“If one heir or another person controls the wallet, private keys or access credentials and refuses to cooperate, the other persons claiming an entitlement may approach the appropriate court to establish and enforce their rights,” Bhandawat further added.

Depending on the facts, relief may include a declaration of entitlement, directions for administration or distribution of the estate, mandatory directions for disclosure or delivery of access information, recovery of the assets and interim or permanent injunctive relief restraining any unauthorised transfer or dissipation of the cryptocurrency.

Where the assets have been misappropriated or transferred without authority, additional civil or criminal remedies may also be available depending on the facts of the case.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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