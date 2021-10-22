CrossTower offer: Get Rs 5000 for learning cryptocurrency trading without investing any money!

Representative image

Due to the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies, many users are still wary about investing in the crypto market. To attract such users, crypto trading platform CrossTower on Friday (October 22, 2021) announced a unique feature, which offers free credit of Rs 5000 to each Indian user’s wallet for trading on cryptocurrency on its platform.

With this feature, Indian users will be able to learn crypto trading comfortably without investing a single rupee, CrossTower said in a statement.

The statement further said through this “first-of-its-kind opportunity”, CrossTower users in india will learn and also earn profits that they can withdraw for personal use, after settling the full credit amount. The users can claim and use a free credit amount of Rs 5000 and trade with multiple currencies. If the price of crypto decreases, CrossTower will bear the loss.

Commenting on the new feature, Vikas Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer of CrossTower India said, “There is an increasing awareness and interest in the crypto sector among Indian millennials. CrossTower is introducing this unique feature so that Indian users can experiment with their ability to engage in trading without spending. The idea is to allow Indians to fearlessly understand the world of crypto, start earning safely and rapidly to secure future savings.”

How to claim Rs 5000 credit

With this first-of-its-kind simulation programme, users can start crypto trading without having to invest any money of their own.

CrossTower said that this programme will enable users to gain hands-on experience in investing in crypto and help them understand how to achieve the best returns from crypto investments.

Upon completing the KYC process and entering their bank details, users can claim the free credits to start their investment in cryptocurrencies. The profits earned from it can be easily redeemed. As the free credits can only be used to trade on the CrossTower platform, users cannot withdraw or transfer the amount to other wallets.