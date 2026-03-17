Most people think a credit score matters only when taking a loan or credit card. But here’s a twist—it can also impact your chances of getting a bank job. A recent government reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha reveals that public sector banks do look at a candidate’s credit history at the time of joining.

Credit score check in bank jobs: What govt said

In response to a question in the Upper House of Parliament, Minister of State in the Finance Ministry Pankaj Chaudhary clarified that candidates selected through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) are expected to maintain a “healthy credit history” at the time of joining.

However, there’s an important nuance. The minister said: “This is not a pre-condition to apply and not applicable to candidates with no bank account/credit history.”

In simple terms, you can still apply and clear the exam without a credit score, but things may change at the final stage of joining.

Final decision lies with banks

The reply makes it clear that IBPS is only a testing agency. The final call on whether a candidate’s credit profile is acceptable is taken by the respective bank.

“The final discretion in this regard rests with the allotted bank, which are board governed commercial entities and the general superintendence, direction and management of the affairs and business of these banks, vest in their Board of Directors,” the Finance Ministry said.

Each bank follows its own policy regarding the minimum acceptable credit score, which can change from time to time.

Why are banks checking credit scores?

Banks say this rule is not random—it’s linked to the nature of the job.

According to the government: “This condition has been introduced to ensure financial prudence and creditworthiness among potential employees, especially in roles that involve handling financial transactions, credit processing, and customer accounts. The rationale is to encourage responsible credit behaviour among employees who are entrusted with public funds.”

The logic is simple – if a person is going to handle loans, customer money, or financial transactions, the bank wants to ensure they have a responsible financial track record.

How many candidates were affected?

The data shows that this rule impacts only a very small number of candidates.

During the last three years, appointment of 20 candidates were cancelled or offers withdrawn due to reasons related to CIBIL/credit-history, which is only 0.02% of the total number of candidates selected through IBPS, the government said.

This suggests that while the rule exists, it is not widely used to reject candidates.

What about education loans or genuine debt?

A key concern raised was whether students with education loans or genuine financial stress could be unfairly penalised.

While the government did not specify exemptions, the overall framework suggests:

Credit history is assessed case-by-case by banks

The focus is on credit behaviour, not just the existence of loans

This means having a loan may not be a problem—but defaults or poor repayment history could be.

Summing up…

The Rajya Sabha reply highlights a growing shift – your credit behaviour is becoming part of your professional profile. For bank jobs, especially, it’s no longer just about clearing exams — your financial discipline could also be under scrutiny.