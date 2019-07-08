Credit card for super rich: IndusInd Bank launches super-premium IndusInd Bank Celesta American Express Credit Card

Credit Card: The super-premium credit card comes with a complimentary personal air accident cover of Rs 2.5 crore.

There are credit cards for the salaried and professionals. And, there are credit cards for the super-rich also. IndusInd Bank has launched a credit card called ‘IndusInd Bank Celesta American Express Credit Card’ for the super-rich aimed at senior professionals and businessmen. As an IndusInd Bank Celesta American Express Credit Cardholder, one may expect superior features, benefits and experiences especially to meet their travel, wellness and lifestyle needs. The card may suit those who are making international trips, visiting premium dine-in restaurants or spending time at the golf grounds.

How much it costs

The joining fees for the card is Rs 50,000 and the annual fee is Rs 5,000, while the add-on card fee is also Rs 5,000. This annual fees will be reversed if spends during the period on the card account (Combined spends of Primary and all Add-on Cards if any) is Rs 10,00,000 or more.

The interest-free credit period is up to 50 days but remember, the interest-free period is not applicable if the total amount due is not paid in full by the due date. The monthly rate of interest on rolling over is 2.99 per cent of the outstanding amount.

What you get

Amongst several other benefits, some of the major ones are:

Travel benefits

The card offers unlimited complimentary access to domestic airport lounges across the country

Cardholders also receive complimentary membership of the Shangri-La Golden Circle Jade and Taj Inner Circle loyalty programmes

Lifestyle benefits

Air Chopper Service by calling the Concierge

Complimentary Dineout Plus membership that helps customers avail discounts across more than 260 restaurants and hotels

Two complimentary Premiere Class movie tickets every month along with a ‘buy one get one’ offer on movies and event tickets, up to three times every month

Up to four complimentary lessons/rounds of golf every month

As an IndusInd Bank Celesta American Express Credit Cardholder, one has exclusive access to a Tete-a-tete session with Kaabia or Sasha Grewal from Outhouse and renowned fashion designer Manish Arora.

Dreaming of attending your favourite event? The Concierge will arrange for the cardholder.

Insurance and protection

The card comes with a complimentary Personal Air accident cover of Rs 2.5 crore.The unauthorised transactions in case of loss/theft of Card is well protected. Also, an insurance cover up to 48 hours prior to you reporting the loss of your Card is there for the cardholders. Travel insurance coverage is as follows:

Lost baggage Rs 100,000

Delayed baggage Rs 5,000

Loss of passport Rs 50,000

Lost ticket Rs 25,000

Missed connection Rs 25,000

Reward points

For every Rs 100 spent on international transactions, 3 reward points will get added while 1 reward point is earned on every Rs 100 spent on domestic transactions. Fuel surcharge waiver for transactions between Rs 400 and Rs 4000. One may also convert the Reward Points to Air miles with the Airline Partners in the ratio of 1 Reward Point = 1 Air mile.