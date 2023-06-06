Credit Card Balance Transfer: How does it work & should you go for it?

Credit cards are typically used for convenient transactions and managing expenses. Owing to multiple usages, credit card users at times face a situation where they want to transfer their outstanding balances from one card to another. This practice is known as credit card balance transfer.

Balance transfer enables individuals to move their outstanding dues from one credit card to another. This process typically involves transferring the outstanding balance from a higher-interest credit card to a new credit card with lower interest rates or better repayment terms. By doing so, cardholders can potentially save money on interest payments and streamline their debt repayment strategies.

Several banks and financial institutions offer balance transfer facilities to their credit card customers. The availability and terms of this service may vary depending on the provider. It’s essential to check with your respective bank or credit card issuer to understand their specific balance transfer policies and associated charges.

To initiate a balance transfer, users generally need to apply for a new credit card. Once approved, they can request a balance transfer from their existing credit card to the new one. The bank will then settle the outstanding amount with the previous credit card issuer, effectively transferring the debt to the new card.

Also Read: Why investing just to save tax is not a good idea?

By moving to a credit card with a lower interest rate, individuals can reduce the overall cost of their debt. However, it is crucial to note that balance transfers may involve processing fees or other charges imposed by the new credit card provider. Careful consideration of these costs is necessary to determine if the savings outweigh the associated fees.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “Evaluate the fees and charges associated with the balance transfer. Some credit card issuers may impose balance transfer fees, typically a percentage of the transferred amount. Consider whether the potential interest savings outweigh these fees. Additionally, be mindful of any annual fees or other charges associated with the new credit card, as these can affect the overall cost-effectiveness of the transfer.”

Moreover, credit card balance transfers can offer cardholders greater convenience in debt management. Consolidating outstanding balances onto a single credit card simplifies the repayment process, allowing individuals to keep track of their dues more efficiently. This approach also eliminates the need to juggle multiple credit card payments and due dates, potentially reducing the chances of missing payments or incurring late fees.

Balance transfers can be a valuable tool for those seeking to improve their credit score. By transferring balances to a new credit card and making timely payments, individuals can demonstrate responsible credit management, which can positively impact their creditworthiness over time.

However, it is crucial to exercise caution when considering a credit card balance transfer. Before making a decision, it is recommended to evaluate the terms and conditions of the new credit card, including the interest rates, introductory offers, repayment periods, and any associated fees. Additionally, it is advisable to assess your ability to make consistent payments and clear the transferred balance within the designated time-frame to fully benefit from the balance transfer facility.

Credit card balance transfer is a viable option for credit cardholders seeking to manage their outstanding balances more effectively. By moving to a credit card with lower interest rates or favorable repayment terms, individuals can potentially save on interest expenses and simplify their debt repayment strategies. However, it is crucial to conduct thorough research, assess associated costs, and consider personal financial circumstances before opting for a balance transfer. Careful evaluation and responsible financial planning will help individuals make informed decisions to optimize their credit card usage and achieve their financial goals.