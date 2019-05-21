Credit card application rejected? Here’s why

A friend tells you about this particular credit card and you are wowed by its benefits\u2014a 10% cashback at your favourite supermarket is something irresistible, you think. You quickly apply for the same card. But then you get an email stating that your application has been rejected. But why was your application rejected? Here are some likely scenarios that often lead to credit card application rejections: Applied for the wrong credit card All credit cards come with their own minimum income requirements which must be met in order to seal their approval. Hence, closely scrutinise all the eligibility requirements (like income requirement, age requirement, etc.) attached to a credit card before applying for it. Your credit score is low You may meet all the eligibility requirements but your credit score is lower than 750. A good credit score is a sign of your creditworthiness, and always works in your favour when you apply for any kind of credit (like credit card, personal loan, home loan, etc.), not just to ensure you get an approval but that you get it with favourable repayment terms like lower interest rates. If your credit score is low, work towards improving it by clearing all your existing dues (loan repayments, credit card payments, etc.) and try never to miss a single repayment again. Disciplined repayments and maintaining a Credit Utilisation Ratio lower than 30% are sure-shot ways to pull your credit score up. You erred in your application Ensure all the details related to your credentials and important documents are correctly filled in the application form. It\u2019s better to apply online to ensure that you don\u2019t miss out on filling in important details. Make sure you have necessary documents such as address proof, salary statement, bank statement and ITR documents. Your residence is in a non-serviceable area It is not uncommon for banks to reject a credit card application if the applicant\u2019s residence doesn\u2019t fall in their service ambit. That being said, it\u2019s unlikely that you won\u2019t find a few banks that don\u2019t operate in your area. It\u2019s wiser if you stick to those while choosing a credit card. Look at your requirements Compare all your options and try to go for a card that maximises the value of your most preferred spends. But check for the riders too (like minimum spend requirement to avail the desired benefits, annual fee, etc.). Never breach your monthly budget by overspending on your credit card just to get extra reward points or maximum cashback. This may lead to an accumulation of debt. Avoid too many applications An application rejection doesn\u2019t mean you will quickly apply for all the other available card options. If your first application was declined due to your poor credit score, you\u2019re likely to face rejection for other cards too. And this may sink your credit score deeper. So, wait for your next credit card application until your credit score is improved. Add-on credit cards If any of your family members use a credit card, you can check with them whether they can get an add-on card for you that is linked to their card account and credit limit. Add-on cards come with the same benefits as the principal card, but they should be used responsibly so that it doesn\u2019t cause any discomfort to the primary cardholder. The writer is CEO, Bankbazaar.com