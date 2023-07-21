CRCS Sahara Refund Portal Registration Link: New Claim Submission Option – How will it benefit?

CRCS Sahara Refund Portal Registration Link news: Sahara Refund Portal Registration Link is available on the ‘CRCS Sahara Refund Portal (https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/). Depositors, who have their money stuck in the Sahara Group, need to register on this portal with their Aadhaar and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Following the registration, depositors will have to submit the necessary documents (read details here) to file the claim application form.

While the process to apply for a claim on the Sahara Refund Portal is easy, not every eligible depositor may be able to do it on their own. More so because a large number of depositors of Sahara Group are living in rural areas and not every one of them may be familiar with the online application process.

To ease the problem faced by genuine depositors, especially those living in villages and remote areas, the Government has decided to allow Common Service Centers (CSCs) to assist them in filing their claims on the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal.

In a statement dated July 19, the Ministry of Cooperation said more than 5.5 Lakh Common Service Centres spread all over the Country are providing more than 300 e-Services equipped with required facilities of Internet connectivity, Computer, Printer, Scanner etc. at their Centers.

“Genuine depositors may also take assistance from their nearest CSC in filing their claims on the CRCS- Sahara Refund Portal,” the ministry said.

CSC-SPV has also intimated all its Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to help the genuine depositors of Sahara Group and has enabled its system to facilitate the filing of claims by individuals through Common Service Centers.

Who can claim a refund?

The CRCS- Sahara Refund Portal can be used for the submission of claims by genuine depositors of four Cooperative Societies of Sahara Group:

Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited

Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited

Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited

Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Direct claim

Depositors, who are familiar with online websites and have internet connectivity at home, can also submit their claims directly on the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal (https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/)

The website also has tutorial videos for the convenience of the depositors.

Direct Registration Link: https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/Depositor/Register

Direct Login Link: https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/Depositor/Login

Link to Frequently Asked Questions: https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/Faq. You can also check key details here.

The CRCS Sahara Refund Portal has been launched following a Supreme Court order in March 2023, which allowed for the transfer of Rs 5000 crore from the Rs 24,979.67 crores lying in the ‘Sahara-SEBI Refund Account’ to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies. The SC order mandated the CRCS to disburse the amount against legitimate dues of the depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

The SC order also mandated that the amount be paid to respective genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies out of the Rs 5000 crore at the earliest but not later than nine months from the date of the order i.e. March 29, 2023.

According to the announcement by Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, initially, a refund of Rs 10,000 per depositor will be made.