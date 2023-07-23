CRCS Sahara Refund Portal Registration Process, How to Get Refund: If your money has been stuck in Sahara India’s cooperative societies for years, you can now apply to claim it back through the recently launched CRCS Sahara Refund Portal by Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah.

The following are details of how to register and claim a refund through the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal. But first, let’s understand why this portal has been launched and what it intends to serve.

The CRCS Sahara Refund Portal has been launched following a Supreme Court order date 29th March 2023. The apex court had directed the transfer of Rs 5000 crore from the ‘Sahara-SEBI Refund Account’ to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) for “disbursement against the legitimate dues of the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies”.

In view of this order, the Government has developed Sahara Refund Portal where genuine depositors can claim refunds online. Initially, only Rs 10,000 of the total claim would be disbursed to each depositor. But the depositors are required to submit their total claim on the online CRCS Refund Portal along with necessary proofs (see below).

How to register and claim refund from Sahara India?

Genuine depositors of the following four cooperative societies of Sahara Group can apply for a claim on the refund portal:

Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited

Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited

Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited

Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Eligibility: According to the Government, the depositors must have made deposits and outstanding dues receivable before the following dates, for filing a claim request:

22nd March 2022 for:

a. Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata.

b. Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow.

c. Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal.

29th March 2023 for Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad.

To successfully submit a claim application, depositors are required to register on the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal. The direct link for registration is: https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/Depositor/Register

For registration, you should visit the Home Page of CRCS Sahara Refund Portal and click on ‘Depositor Registration.’ After that, you should fill in the details like last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Card, and mobile number linked with Aadhaar, on the Registration Page accurately. Then, click on “Get OTP” and enter the OTP received. After that, click on “Verify OTP” to complete the mandatory registration process.

It is important to note that you should have your Aadhar-linked mobile number and Bank Account along with requisite documents as proof of claim and deposits.

Documents required: You need to have the following documents for a successful application:

a. Membership no.

b. Deposit Account no.

c. Aadhaar linked Mobile no. (Mandatory)

d. Deposit certificates/ Passbook

e. PAN card (if claim amount is Rs. 50,000/- and above) (Mandatory).

After registration, you can log in to the refund portal and submit the necessary details as per the instructions provided on the portal. You are also required to upload the required documents.

According to the Ministry, the application will be verified by the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies within 30 days of submission. A decision will be communicated via sms/ portal within further 15 days i.e. within 45 days of the filing of online claim.

It is important to note that the claim application can be made online only. Also, there is no fee for submitting a claim. The registration and application process can also be completed through Common Service Centers available near your home.