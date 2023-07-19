CRCS Sahara Refund Portal mocrefund.crcs.gov.in Live Updates: FAQs, How to Apply, Eligibility for Refund

CRCS Sahara Refund Portal (mocrefund.crcs.gov.in) FAQs Live Updates (July 19): Promising much-awaited relief to crores of depositors who have their money stuck in Sahara Group, Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah on Tuesday (July 19) announced the launch of ‘CRCS Sahara Refund Portal’. The new online platform will help aggrieved depositors get their money back, starting with Rs 10,000 per depositor in the initial phase.

“This Portal has been developed for submission of legitimate claims by the genuine depositors of four Cooperative Societies namely; Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd., Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd,” the Ministry of Cooperation said.

However, there are several terms and conditions to claim deposits. This Live Blog will provide all details that depositors need to know to claim their money back, as per the information shared by the Ministry of Cooperation. Stay tuned for updates.

CRCS Sahara Refund Portal (www.mocrefund.crcs.gov.in) Frequently Asked Questions – Live News Updates

10:12 (IST) 19 Jul 2023 Sahara Refund Fee: Do you have to pay any fee? No. The ministry says that refund application is free of cost. There are no applicable charges for filing the Claim form. 09:53 (IST) 19 Jul 2023 CRCS Sahara Refund Portal: Depositor Login Link Depositors can log in to the refund portal with their Aadhaar and Aadhaar-linked Mobile numbers. The direct link is – https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/Depositor/Login 09:43 (IST) 19 Jul 2023 Eligibility for Refund: Who can file a claim online? According to the Ministry, to be eligible for refund, the depositors must have made deposits and have outstanding dues receivable before the following dates, for filing a claim request: 22nd March 2022 for: Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata. Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow. Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal. 29th March 2023 for: Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad 09:27 (IST) 19 Jul 2023 Eligibility: Who is eligible to claim refund through CRCS Sahara Refund Portal? Only the genuine and legitimate Depositors of four Sahara Group Societies are eligible for a refund through the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal, according to the Ministry of Cooperation. These societies are: Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata. Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow. Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal. Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad. 09:23 (IST) 19 Jul 2023 What is CRCS Sahara Refund Portal? According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal is an online platform designed for processing refunds of depositors of four Sahara Group Co-operative Societies as per the Hon'ble Supreme Court directive dated 29th March 2023.