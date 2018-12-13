CRA-NSDL: How to log in, get details of your NPS investments and deposit or withdraw online

Once the password is changed successfully, you have to log in again with the PRAN and new password.

The National Pension System (NPS) contributions are mandatory for government employees, who joined their services on or after January 1, 2004, while any individual may open and invest voluntarily to get the benefits of the pension system.

If you have opened your NPS account and got the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), to check your NPS corpus for the first time, visit CRA-NSDL site cra-nsdl.com/CRA/ and enter your PRAN and the password provided with the NPS kit. After first log in, you will be asked to change the password by giving old and new passwords.

In case the password is not available, you may go to ‘Forget Password’ option and chose ‘Instant Set/Reset I-PIN’ option. A new interface will open, where you have to enter your PRAN, date of birth, new password and captcha, apart from selecting the option of getting OTP either through the mobile number or e-mail ID that you had entered during the registration process for PRAN. On submitting the details, you will get the OTP. The password will be reset after you enter the OTP and submit it.

After log in, to check the balances, go to ‘Transaction Statement’ tab and click on ‘Holding Statement’, which will lead you to the page with a statement showing number of accumulated units, NAV and total balance on the particular day.

For viewing and/or printing transactions done in a financial year, click on ‘Transaction Statement’ under the ‘Transaction Statement’ tab. You may choose a financial year, a quarter or all quarters of the financial year and type of account (Tier-I or Tier-II) to view the statement.

To check if your personal details are correct or need corrections, go to ‘Account Details’ tab and select options like ‘Personal Details’, ‘Nominee Details’, ‘Bank Details’ and ‘Scheme Preference Details’.

You may view various details of your mandatory and voluntary contributions and various other details under the ‘View’ tab.

You may make contributions through net banking by clicking on ‘Make Online Contribution’ under the ‘Contribute Online’ tab.

You may also initiate withdrawal process or defer the withdrawal process or check the status of your request through ‘Exit Withdrawal Request’ tab.

In case of any grievance, you may even register it through the site.