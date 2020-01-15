CPSE DA January 2020: Modified pay scales, Dearness Allowance Rates – Check details

Instalments of DA become payable from 1st January, 1st April, 1st July and 1st October, every year.

DA rates from January 2020: The rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to the executives of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) holding Board level post, below Board level post and Non-Unionized Supervisors following IDA pattern of 1992 pay scales have been modified. The Department of Public Enterprises has issued an Office Memorandum (O.M.) to all administrative ministries and departments of the Government of India including the Chief Executives of Central Public Sector Enterprises on January 3, 2020.

The different rates of DA payable to the executives holding Board level post have been indicated in the O.M. issued in July 1995. According to the details of the DA scheme in that OM, the instalments of DA become payable from 1st January, 1st April, 1st July and 1st October, every year based on the price increase above quarterly Index average of 1099 (1960=100).

As per the recent O.M., the rates of DA payable to the executives of CPSEs holding Board level post, below Board level post and Non-Unionized Supervisors following Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) pattern of 1992, the pay scales may be modified as follows:-

(a) Date from which payable: 01.01.2020

(b) AICPI (Linked to 1960=100) for the quarter Sept.’2019 — Nov.’2019

(c) Increase over link point : 6319 (7418-1099)

(d) % increase over link point: 575% (6319/1099* 100)

DA rates from January 2020 for various Pay Ranges

The quantum of IDA payable from 01.01.2020 at the old system of neutralization of Rs. 2.00 per point shift for increase of 151 points, maybe Rs.302 and at AICPI 7418, DA payable may be Rs. 13425.75 to the executives holding Board level post, below Board level post and non- unionised supervisors following IDA pattern in the CPSEs of 1987 pay scales.