COVID Surge: Are we ready for another remote season?

The first two waves of COVID-19 and the resultant lockdowns to arrest the spread of the pandemic have played havoc with the loss of lives and livelihood of people. Pay cuts and job losses during the prolonged lockdowns had pushed many towards poverty during the initial phases of the pandemic.

While we have gotten accustomed to leading a normal life in the pandemic period – as normalcy returned after opening up of the industries – a new variant of Coronavirus – the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron – is threatening to disrupt the economy again.

With the spike in COVID positive cases and deaths in countries like China, Japan, Korea, Brazil and the US, the Government of India has also alerted the authorities and asked people to maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour.

The pandemic prompted industries across the world to go virtual overnight with employees working from home and a large number of people doing online transactions – including shopping on e-commerce sites, making digital payment, investing online, etc.

Even for re-employing people after opening up industries, the majority of companies continue to do it remotely.

So, are we ready for another remote season if needed with the technology we have today?

“Assessments continue to be elimination-focused and not selection-focused. Hence, the dependency on interviews is higher. Even though work has moved hybrid, recruitment continues to be predominantly remote. This is primarily because virtual recruitment is both cost-effective and time-saving. Organisations as well as candidates prefer assessments to be conducted online and scheduling candidates for in-person interviews continue to be challenging. Be it campus hiring or lateral hiring, recruitment continues to happen remotely,” said Pasupathi S – Chief Operating Officer – HirePro.

“Whether the remote season continues or not, hiring will continue to be remote. Especially for the IT industry/knowledge workers, hiring continues to happen remotely. Therefore, to attract the best talent, organisations have started looking at specialised solutions considering future requirements,” he added.