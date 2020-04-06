Worried about your residential society due to COVID19? Check safety measures being taken by developers

It is a fact that the elderly are at a higher risk of getting affected by the virus.

By Farshid Cooper

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has shaken the world and has brought the day-to-day living of everyone to an absolute standstill besides causing widespread panic amongst millions. First identified and detected in Wuhan, China, the disease is so deadly that it has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. A highly contagious virus, it spreads during close physical contact and via respiratory droplets released while coughing or sneezing. A person can get affected even when he or she touches their face post touching a contaminated surface.

Every industry present in society has been impacted by the virus in some way or the other and these sectors are seamlessly contributing towards the fight against the same. With the majority of the world living by the ideology of ‘Stay home, stay safe’, the real estate segment is working tirelessly towards making it safer.

Here are some ways through which developers are ensuring the security of the residents:

Sanitisation of society

With the help of medical officers, developers have formed a team of experts who can skilfully sanitise the flats and residential complexes. Apart from this, all entry points and closed common areas such as the common play area, parks, the gym, the clubhouse and the swimming pool are also being regularly sanitised. Elevators are being cleaned with disinfectants every two hours and special attention is being paid to elevator call buttons, panels and door handles.

Delivery-related precaution measures

The quarantine has prohibited individuals from stepping out, consequently making them greatly dependent on delivery systems. However, to ensure safety, developers have limited the entry of these vendors. In some buildings, residents are making use of the golf cart service to collect their goods from the gate. Further, all visitors, house helps and others coming from outside, are being consistently monitored for fever and accompanying symptoms.

Senior housing plan

It is a fact that the elderly are at a higher risk of getting affected by the virus. Hence several developers have put together a senior housing plan which entails healthcare staff such as in-house doctors and nurses, scalable facilities like quick access to hospitals and strict sanitation processes to keep them safe.

For any residential building or society, its residents are its most valuable aspect and the management must provide them with a safe environment. During such tough times, if every individual does his/her bit, soon the world will be free from the clutches of this crisis.

(The author is Managing Director, Spenta Corporation)