Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a positive change in attitude towards health insurance among women

The survey shows that women’s interest in health insurance as a financial security investment has finally gained the much-desired importance in the country. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, women have emerged as one of the most vulnerable groups for not having access to necessary healthcare. On Women’s Day, it is important to turn the spotlight on women, who have also displayed exemplary resilience while braving challenges throughout the year.

According to a survey conducted by Reliance General Insurance, commissioned by research agency Nielsen, there has been a positive change in the way women approach health insurance, especially post-pandemic. They have become more aware and have chosen health insurance as the preferred financial product to protect themselves against any health emergencies.



The data featured in this infographic is based on an online and telephonic survey of 547 women across Tier-I, II and III cities and among the age group of 21-45.





Subsequently, insurers must come up with health policies and add-ons that take into account women's unique requirements, to ensure that they remain healthy and secured from any medical emergencies.