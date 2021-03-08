Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a positive change in attitude towards health insurance among women

A recent survey conducted by Reliance General Insurance shows that 57% women policyholders have purchased the policy in the last one year, since the pandemic struck.
According to a survey conducted by Reliance General Insurance, commissioned by research agency Nielsen, there has been a positive change in the way women approach health insurance, especially post-pandemic. They have become more aware and have chosen health insurance as the preferred financial product to protect themselves against any health emergencies.
The data featured in this infographic is based on an online and telephonic survey of 547 women across Tier-I, II and III cities and among the age group of 21-45.
The survey shows that women’s interest in health insurance as a financial security investment has finally gained the much-desired importance in the country. Subsequently, insurers must come up with health policies and add-ons that take into account women’s unique requirements, to ensure that they remain healthy and secured from any medical emergencies.
