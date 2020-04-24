Covid-19 Lockdown: Do this homework first to ensure safe work from home

Many employees in India haven’t worked from home before or understand the security suggestions.

With the nationwide lockdown firmly in place to contain the spread of highly contagious Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, many people have no option but to work from home and do financial transactions online, which provides cybercriminals an opportunity to target people working remotely.

Taking advantage of the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, cybercriminals are progressively trying to exploit social distancing and remote working for their own gain.

Many employees in India haven’t worked from home before or understand the security suggestions, especially if they’re accessing the network via personal home devices rather than their business devices.

As employees have become used to working behind corporate firewalls on secure networks, connecting to work through their home networks becomes a challenge.

While lots of large companies have strong security already in place for remote work, smaller companies may not have implemented it before.

For example, a virtual private network (VPN), which secures digital traffic as it travels back and forth from a user’s computer is commonplace for large companies, but it’s less common at small operations.

Most home networks or devices are not secure. It is estimated that many home networks have over 20 connected devices, like – phones, laptops, thermostats, cameras, doorbells, Wi-Fi access points, modems, TVs, etc, many of which may not be secure or the security system may not be updated regularly.

By getting access to an unprotected home network, hackers may get a free to do what they want. So, setting up a secure home network and defending against targeted phishing attacks is essential for remote workers.

Here are some tips to keep devices and data secure: