Covid-19 Lockdown: Do this homework first to ensure safe work from home

Taking advantage of the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, cybercriminals are progressively trying to exploit social distancing and remote working for their own gain.
With the nationwide lockdown firmly in place to contain the spread of highly contagious Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, many people have no option but to work from home and do financial transactions online, which provides cybercriminals an opportunity to target people working remotely.
Many employees in India haven’t worked from home before or understand the security suggestions, especially if they’re accessing the network via personal home devices rather than their business devices.
As employees have become used to working behind corporate firewalls on secure networks, connecting to work through their home networks becomes a challenge.
While lots of large companies have strong security already in place for remote work, smaller companies may not have implemented it before.
For example, a virtual private network (VPN), which secures digital traffic as it travels back and forth from a user’s computer is commonplace for large companies, but it’s less common at small operations.
Most home networks or devices are not secure. It is estimated that many home networks have over 20 connected devices, like – phones, laptops, thermostats, cameras, doorbells, Wi-Fi access points, modems, TVs, etc, many of which may not be secure or the security system may not be updated regularly.
By getting access to an unprotected home network, hackers may get a free to do what they want. So, setting up a secure home network and defending against targeted phishing attacks is essential for remote workers.
Here are some tips to keep devices and data secure:
- Device distancing: If possible, don’t mix work and ease on the same device, and only download approved apps on your work device.
- Protect your devices: Keep anti-virus software up to date, and update systems and apps.
- Use a secure connection: If your business uses a VPN to provide secure access to your work network, make sure you use it.
- Set strong passwords: It’s more important than ever to ensure that all devices and accounts are protected with unique, strong passwords.
- Secure Wi-Fi and router: Change your router password from the default setting, make sure firmware updates are installed and select a secure Wi-Fi encryption version (WPA2 + AES).
- Check your settings: Some collaboration tools can access details about your devices, your data and your video and audio conversations.
- Back it up: Have a back-up process and remember to do it – all important files should be backed up regularly, and important corporate files should be backed up on a corporate-approved cloud service, such as OneDrive.
