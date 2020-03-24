COVID-19: Indian Oil customers can now use Paytm to pay for LPG cylinders and at petrol pumps

Cashless payments for home delivery to help minimize the threat of spreading Coronavirus through currency notes.

Paytm, India’s largest digital payments and financial services company today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to enable digital transactions across its fuelling stations as well as LPG cylinder delivery ecosystem in the country. With this, IOCL customers will now be able to book and pay for LPG cylinders on the Paytm app. IOCL’s delivery executives will also carry the Paytm All-in-One Android POS device and All-in-One QR code to facilitate digital transactions at the time of delivery.

IOCL’s brand Indane Gas has now started accepting digital payments through Paytm All-in-One Android POS and All-in-One QR for home delivery of gas cylinders. It has been working with Paytm to ensure the safety of its customers, employees and channel partners and promoting cashless payments to help in stopping the spread of Coronavirus. All Indane delivery executives wear masks, gloves and are carrying Paytm All-in-One QR code to accept payments.

Paytm’s POS machine will be integrated with Indane delivery application to enable digital recording and updating of cylinder delivery. It will generate an e-invoice or physical copy of the bill as well. IOCL retail outlets will also carry Paytm’s All-in-One payment services for unlimited acceptance of Paytm Wallet, UPI from all apps and Rupay Cards. Along with this, every customer paying at petrol pumps using Paytm will automatically get credited with points under IndianOil XTRAREWARDS Loyalty Program. These points can be redeemed on the Paytm app for purchasing free fuel from IOCL outlets. Customers can also sign up and create XtraReward account on Paytm app within minutes.

Sajal Bhatnagar, Vice President- Paytm said, “IOCL through its LPG and fuel business has built one of the largest and most-visited retail networks in the country. With this partnership, Paytm and IOCL hope to digitize a network that reaches out to all corners of the country including rural and urban centers. This can be leveraged for extending various financial products and inclusion services to the under-banked population.”

Paytm users can order their IOCL cylinder refills by tapping on ‘Book a Cylinder’ icon in the ‘Other Services’ section of the app. The entire process requires minimal details and does not require them to re-enter details on every purchase. They only need to provide their Consumer Number or the linked mobile number along with the name of the Gas agency.

Previously, the company partnered with HP Gas to enable cashless payments. “We will keep on adding new use cases to our All-in-One QR code and All-in-One POS devices so that our users have the ease of making most payments from within our ecosystem. We are committed to increasing the share of cashless transactions in the country and contribute to the government’s Digital India mission,” he further added.