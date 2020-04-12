Covid-19 impact: You may still invest in PPF, SSY for FY 2019-20, but won’t get interest for that year

By: |
Published: April 12, 2020 5:55:54 PM

To provide relief to the aggrieved investors, the government has extended the contribution deadline for FY 2019-20 from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, tax-saving investments, Public Provident Fund, PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, SSY, small saving schemes, extension in investment deadlineIn case an investor has failed to make the minimum contribution for FY 2019-20, his/her PPF/SSY accounts will not become inactive till June 30, 2020.

As the financial year (FY) 2019-20 ended on March 31, 2020 amid nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of highly contagious Novel Coronavirus Covid-19, many investors may have failed to make their minimum or targeted contributions in Public Provident Fund (PPF) and/or Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts for the financial year within the deadline.

To provide relief to the aggrieved investors, the government has extended the contribution deadline for FY 2019-20 from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

Related News

So, in case an investor has failed to make the minimum contribution(s) for PPF and/or SSY account(s), his/her account will not become inactive till June 30, 2020 and he/she will get the opportunity to keep the account(s) active by making the mandatory contributions within the extended deadline.

According to the rules holders of PPF and SSY accounts need to make minimum annual contributions of Rs 500 and Rs 250 (earlier Rs 1,000) respectively to ensure that their accounts don’t get inactive.

Not only minimum contributions, but any deficit in targeted contributions up to Rs 1.5 lakh each for PPF and SSY accounts may be made through a single deposit in each account opened in self-name and/or opened in the minor’s name for FY 2019-20 up to June 30, 2020.

However, while making the pending and/or minimum contributions, the account holders need to give an undertaking, declaring that the maximum limit is not being breached and any excess amount will be returned back without any interest.

Although the deadline for contributions in PPF and SSY accounts have been extended till June 30, 2020, but such investors will not get any interest for FY 2019-20 on the contributions made during the extended period as the financial year has already ended on March 31, 2020 and interests have already been credited for FY 2019-20 on the basis of credit balances in PPF and SSY accounts as on March 31.

So, the interest on amounts deposited in PPF and SSY accounts for FY 2019-20 during the extended period would only be credited along with the contributions made for FY 2020-21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Covid-19 impact You may still invest in PPF SSY for FY 2019-20 but won’t get interest for that year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Relief for PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account holders! Deposit, withdrawal changes for COVID-19 announced
2India Posts extends insurance premium payment deadline till June 30
3LIC gives 30-days extension for premiums due in March, April