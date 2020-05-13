Covid-19 EPF claims: How to withdraw funds from EPF account

This is required to ensure that the bank account number uploaded in the KYC is correct and erroneous payments are avoided.

In order to give relief to people facing a cash crunch because of loss of income trigerred by the Covid-19 lockdown, the government has allowed salaried employees to avail a non-refundable advance from their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. A member can withdraw up to 75% of outstanding balance in his EPF account or three months basic pay plus dearness allowance, whichever is lower. The outstanding amount comprises employee’s share, employer’s share and interest. A member can avail this while still in service.

The advance is available only once and will be available till the pandemic prevails. The EPFO has clarified that during pendency of any other advance, the application for Covid-19 claim is permitted. A member can apply online for such claims if his Universal Account Number (UAN) is validated with Aadhaar and KYC of bank account and the mobile number is seeded in UAN.

While in the frequently asked questions section on the EPFO website, EPFO says it is settling claims for availing advance within three working days, a member must ensure that the online filing process is followed carefully to avoid delay in getting the money.

However, an individual should think twice before withdrawing money from the EPF account as it helps to build long-term retirement corpus and is tax efficient. The investments get a tax break of `1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, the interest earned is tax free and the final withdrawal after retirement is also tax free. The retirement fund body has decided to provide 8.5% interest rate on EPF deposits for 2019-20, one of the highest among all fixed income instruments.

Ideally, if you have funds in term deposits, you should withdraw that as interest rates are trending down. For instance, State Bank of India is offering interest rate of 5.5% for deposits of one to three years and 5.7% for deposits above three years. So, at 20% tax bracket, the post tax returns will be 4.36% and 4.52%, respectively.

How to avail non-refundable advance

A member can file online advance claim for Covid-19 in the member interface of the unified portal of EPFO (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface) and then go to Online Services Claim (Form-31,19,10C & 10D). For getting claims faster, it is mandatory to upload a cheque leaf containing the printed name of the member, or the first page of the bank passbook or bank statement containing the name, account number and IFSC. This is required to ensure that the bank account number uploaded in the KYC is correct and erroneous payments are avoided.

A member can file the claim through mobile phone by downloading the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app. He can login with his UAN and OTP received on the mobile number registered with UAN to file claim.

An employee of an exempted establishment can withdraw from his PF account maintained with the PF trust of the establishment. As per EPFO’s dashboard, 11,25,666 Covid-19 claims were settled till May 12.

Mismatch in details

The member must ensure that the UAN is activated, verified Aadhaar is linked with UAN and the bank account with IFSC code is seeded with UAN. If a member’s Covid claim has been rejected due to details mismatch, he can update the details by logging into member e-sewa portal and file the claim once again.

If a member has two different UANs, he should transfer all the previous services to the latest member ID. This can be done by filing a transfer claim. Once successfully transferred, the entire PF corpus will reflect against the latest member ID and then he can file Covid advance claim to reap the maximum benefit.

Processing of claims

After processing the claims, EPFO sends a cheque to the bank for crediting amount to the claimant’s account. The bank usually takes one to three working days to credit the advance in the member’s bank account. So, while applying for the online claim make sure the scanned documents are clear and proper documents are uploaded. Ensure that the bank account linked with UAN is not dormant. However, any changes to the KYC details will have to be done by the employer.