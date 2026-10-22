Changing jobs may seem like a perfect decision not only for better financial benefits but also for career growth, skill development, and better work-life balance.

However, what happens to your corporate National Pension System (NPS), which has employer-linked contributions, if you change jobs?

In such a situation, one important question deserves attention: What happens to your existing corporate NPS corpus when you leave your job, and how will your new employer’s contributions be managed?

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) states that there are three different ways that employers and employees can contribute under the corporate NPS model: equal contributions, unequal contributions, and contributions from either the employer or the employee.

So, before you join a new organisation, it is important to understand whether your existing corpus will remain untouched and what happens if your new employer does not offer corporate NPS.

What happens to corporate NPS corpus when you switch jobs?

An employee’s NPS corpus remains intact even when they leave an organisation.

The accumulated corpus continues to remain invested in the same NPS account and does not have to be withdrawn on resignation.

The accumulated corpus remains invested in the account, and the employee maintains the same 12-digit Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

NPS is portable, so the employee can continue the account with their new employer or, if the new employer does not offer NPS, continue under the All Citizen Model.

Contributions from the previous employer stop once the employee leaves the organisation. If the new employer offers Corporate NPS, the employee can link their existing NPS account with the new employer and continue receiving contributions.

If the new employer does not offer NPS, the employee can continue making contributions independently under the All Citizen Model.

Can you transfer your corporate NPS to a new employer?

“Yes. There is no need to withdraw the accumulated corpus. The employee can continue with the same NPS account and have the account tagged to the new employer, provided the new organisation offers NPS,” said Vishwajeet Goel, Head of Pensionbazaar.

This allows the existing corpus to remain invested and continue compounding without interruption.

The employee should inform the new employer that they already have an NPS account and provide their existing NPS account.

The new employer can then facilitate the process of tagging the NPS account to its Corporate NPS setup. Employees should avoid opening a new NPS account and should also ensure that their personal, bank and nominee details are updated.

“If the new employer does not offer Corporate NPS, the employee can continue with the same NPS account under the All Citizen Model,” said Goel.

The job change does not require the employee to close the existing NPS account or withdraw the accumulated corpus.

Corporate NPS: Mistakes to avoid when changing jobs

The biggest mistake is assuming that changing jobs means starting a new NPS account. Employees should retain their existing NPS account and provide it to their new employer if the organisation offers Corporate NPS.

They should also ensure that the NPS account is correctly tagged to the new employer, check that contributions have started getting credited, and review their NPS statement after the transition. From a tax perspective, employees changing jobs during the financial year should also reconcile contributions made by both employers in their salary records and tax documents.

The key thing to remember is that NPS is linked to the individual, not the employer. A job change does not mean starting over—the accumulated corpus and NPS account continue with the employee.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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