Coronavirus safety: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance gets policy services easily available on WhatsApp

Published: March 20, 2020 4:32:41 PM

You can get almost all resolutions on your policy anytime on WhatsApp through the company’s AI-enabled chatbot 'Boing', and live chat assistance from a service representative.

Here are the comprehensive services available for Bajaj Allianz Life insurance policyholders through the App;

Amid the contagious pandemic, Bajaj Allianz Life is offering its policies through WhatsApp service. The life insurance company will offer around 20 services on WhatsApp. It will offer services 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, through AI (artificial intelligence) enabled chatbot and will also have the live chat option available for policyholders.

Here is how to do it:
As a policyholder or customer, you can simply text, ‘Hi’ from your Whatsapp number to 8806727272. By doing so you will get the option of availing more than 20 services on your policy/policies.



Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief – Operations and Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz Life says, “With the popularity and simplicity of use of WhatsApp’s, the platform will be beneficial for customers. The list of services available through the app for policyholders will help them settle their issues. Hence, it will not be necessary for one to visit a branch or even call us.”


1. View Policy Information
2. Make Premium Payments
3. Track Fund Value
4. Download Premium Payment Receipt
5. Download Policy Bond
6. Get Premium Paid Certificate
7. Register for Auto-payments
8. Update Contact Number
9. Update e-mail Address
10. Update PAN Details
11. Locate our Branches
12. View Bonus Statement
13. View Account Statement
14. Get Claim Status
15. Get Service Request Status
16. Premium Calculator
17. Place Call-back Request for Policy Servicing
18. Place Call-back Request for Purchasing New Policy
19. Contact Bajaj Allianz Life
20. Register for fund value on SMS

Additionally, the encrypted messages on the platform will ensure information received and shared with the policyholders remains confidential.

