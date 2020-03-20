Coronavirus safety: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance gets policy services easily available on WhatsApp

Here are the comprehensive services available for Bajaj Allianz Life insurance policyholders through the App;

Amid the contagious pandemic, Bajaj Allianz Life is offering its policies through WhatsApp service. The life insurance company will offer around 20 services on WhatsApp. It will offer services 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, through AI (artificial intelligence) enabled chatbot and will also have the live chat option available for policyholders.

Here is how to do it:

As a policyholder or customer, you can simply text, ‘Hi’ from your Whatsapp number to 8806727272. By doing so you will get the option of availing more than 20 services on your policy/policies.

Also, you can get almost all resolutions on your policy anytime on WhatsApp through the company’s AI-enabled chatbot ‘Boing’, and live chat assistance from a service representative.

Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief – Operations and Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz Life says, “With the popularity and simplicity of use of WhatsApp’s, the platform will be beneficial for customers. The list of services available through the app for policyholders will help them settle their issues. Hence, it will not be necessary for one to visit a branch or even call us.”

1. View Policy Information

2. Make Premium Payments

3. Track Fund Value

4. Download Premium Payment Receipt

5. Download Policy Bond

6. Get Premium Paid Certificate

7. Register for Auto-payments

8. Update Contact Number

9. Update e-mail Address

10. Update PAN Details

11. Locate our Branches

12. View Bonus Statement

13. View Account Statement

14. Get Claim Status

15. Get Service Request Status

16. Premium Calculator

17. Place Call-back Request for Policy Servicing

18. Place Call-back Request for Purchasing New Policy

19. Contact Bajaj Allianz Life

20. Register for fund value on SMS

Additionally, the encrypted messages on the platform will ensure information received and shared with the policyholders remains confidential.