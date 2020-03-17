Coronavirus cover! This bank is offering Rs 5000/day for one month, infection-proof ATMs

Coronavirus Insurance DBS Bank India offer details here. Representational image

Coronavirus Insurance DBS Bank India: Amid Coronavirus scare, DBS Bank India today said in a statement that it has partnered with Bharti AXA to roll out complimentary insurance for DBS Treasures customers in India. The complementary insurance plan covers all medical conditions, including Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and up to 10 days of hospitalization, with a cover of Rs 5000 per day, for a period of 30 days, the Singaporean multinational bank said.

Apart from the complementary insurance, the bank further said that DBS customers can purchase health insurance products that are currently offered on the digibank app through their General Insurance partners.

DBS customers can access all offers in the app and do not need to go to a branch for availing facilities like funds transfer, getting a personal loan or remitting money overseas.

To support NRIs so that that they can take care of their loved ones in India during Coronavirus times, DBS said it is offering an Emergency Global Medical Assist Program that provides 24×7 access to medical support – including a guarantee of payments for hassle-free hospitalization and arrangement of emergency medical evacuation for NRIs with dependents in the country.

Priyashis Das, Executive Director and Head- Branch Banking and Wealth Management, DBS Bank India said in the statement, “In view of the evolving situation with COVID- 19, the insurance scheme is designed to give our customers peace of mind if they seek medical treatment, knowing that they are protected. We will continue our endeavour to come together as a community in this time of need.”

Infection-proof ATMs!

Also, to ensure the wellbeing and safety of customers, the DBS bank is adding an anti-microbial coating across all its ATMs and biometric devices.

Globally, DBS has enhanced community support measures for customers by offering complimentary COVID-19 insurance coverage. For SMEs, DBS has rolled out digital initiatives to enable companies in fast-tracking their digital adoption and transaction fulfilment needs. Additional financial liquidity relief measures were also introduced to help Singapore SMEs and corporates address their urgent cash-flow needs.