Coronavirus infects online security? Work from home triggers cyber threats across the world

The concept of working from home and remote workforces in small scale is not new. However, with unforeseen circumstances due to widespread lockdowns to contain the spread of highly contagious Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, most of the organisations are suddenly forced to practice this ‘Work from Home’ (WFH) culture.

This has opened doors for cybersecurity attackers and increased the possibility of a significant spike in hacks and breaches targeting businesses and their customers.

Unfortunately, distressed times of uncertainty are prime time for hackers to launch attacks and instances of targeted Coronavirus-themed spam emails and phishing attacks are increasing.

Fraudsters try following tricks to cash in on the Coronavirus fear:

Malware attacks disguised as sensationalised COVID-19 news or Charity pleas

Coronavirus-themed spam spreading malicious Emotet malware

COVID-19 themed phishing emails impersonating Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

A global email phishing scam carrying the logo of the WHO

Targeted e-mail addresses to deliver a weaponised Word document embedded with a VBA Script ultimately dropping a new TrickBot variant

Malicious coronavirus map hiding AZORult info-stealing malware etc.

Therefore, it has become critical to review how you are preparing yourself for this challenge? How are you planning to secure your valuable assets, and cope with the increased threat?

To keep viral attacks at bay, first disinfect that your system through following steps:

To safeguard your devices from such COVID-19 malwares, install reliable and updated anti-virus and anti-spyware.

Ensure that the websites you use for financial transactions are authentic and encrypted with https in URL.

To avoid yourself from getting trapped, type the URL on the browser instead of clicking on links sent to you through email, chat or any other way.

For financial transactions, don’t use public WiFi or any open network.

Also take following precautions to stay protected: