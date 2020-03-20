Coranavirus Alert! HDFC Bank pushes for NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, UPI transactions

In order to receive and send money, the account holders are advised to use digital modes of transactions such as NEFT or RTGS or IMPS or UPI.

In light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, HDFC Bank has started sending emails to its account holders. The bank in its message is informing the account holders that it is actively monitoring and taking all necessary steps to keep them and their employees safe while offering uninterrupted banking services.

The bank is asking account holders to use other alternate platforms for their banking needs even while their branches continue to be operational.

In order to receive and send money, the account holders are advised to use digital modes of transactions such as NEFT or RTGS or IMPS or UPI. For payment of utility bills such as electricity bill etc, the account holders are advised to use UPI or PayZapp.

Even individuals who have to make an investment in the bank fixed deposit may do so by opening FD account online. Also, if the bank FD is coming up for renewal, the same can be renewed online.

For those looking to avail loan by visiting the bank branch may avoid doing so. One can avail pre-approved loans online from the bank’s net banking website.

Even for checking account balance, the account holders may use the MpassBook facility and be informed about the transactions in the account.

The bank has informed that still if one needs to visit our branch, the bank has taken the following steps to ensure the safety of :

Disinfecting high touch surfaces especially door handles, every hour

Security personnel at all our branches to politely refuse entry to any customer who is exhibiting any visible signs of illness i.e. cough, cold, fever, etc.

Also, sanitizers have been made available at branch entrance and teller counters.

Branch staff will be wearing masks. Account-holders are being requested to maintain a 6 feet distance while interacting with them.

Importantly, the HDFC bank has the Business Continuity Protocol (BCP) for uninterrupted banking services in place similar to code RED, which has been invoked. These protocols invoke special measures to ensure continuity of all critical systems, processes and human resource required for the smooth functioning of banking services.