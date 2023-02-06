Contactless payments: Tips to keep them safe

A contactless credit card allows you to make a payment without having to insert your credit card into a swipe machine. This facility is very useful at places where a large number of customers wait in queues just to make payments.

Here are a few things you must know before activating the contactless payment option in your card.

Benefits of contactless transactions

Quicker transactions: You don’t need to physically sign or enter a PIN for small purchases.

Convenience: It reduces the need for physical contact and handling of the card. It is accepted by merchants worldwide.

Security: It is equipped with security features such as chip technology and encryption to protect against fraud.

How to safely use these cards

While activating the contactless payment facility, be aware of certain safety measures to prevent fraudulent transactions. Here are certain tips to keep your payment safe.

Keep card within maximum range: The maximum range for a contactless payment is typically four inches. Keep your card outside this range to prevent unauthorised transactions and protect it from potential skimming devices.

Use an RFID-blocking wallet or sleeve: An RFID-blocking wallet or sleeve can prevent unauthorised access to your card information by blocking the radio frequency signals used for contactless payments. Enable the lock feature on your credit card to prevent unauthorised transactions.

Monitor transactions regularly: Check your bank statements and transactions regularly to ensure that there are no unauthorised purchases.

Keep software up-to-date: Regularly update software on your device to ensure the latest security measures are in place.

Use a strong password and secure Wi-Fi network: Use a strong password for your card and keep it protected. When making online purchases, use a secure Wi-Fi network.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar. com, says, “With a contactless credit card, one does not need to enter a pin or sign for transactions up to a certain limit. The card communicates with the terminal using RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology, which is secure and encrypted.”

