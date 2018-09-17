Construction Workers Welfare Board: Monthly pension of workers hiked to Rs 2,700 in Haryana

In Haryana, about 25 per cent workers are working in the organised sectors, while 75 per cent are in the unorganised sector. (Reuters)

The monthly pension of workers, who are registered with the Construction Workers Welfare Board, was hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 in Haryana on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. Besides, Khattar also announced the setting up of the Haryana Unorganised Workers Social Security Board. The chief minister made these announcements while speaking at the state-level Rajkiya Sharamik Divas Samaroh organised by the Labour Department, on the occasion of Vishvakarma Jayanti, in Karnal, as per ab official release.

Organised and unorganised are two sectors engaging workers. In Haryana, about 25 per cent workers are working in the organised sectors, while 75 per cent are in the unorganised sector. “Our focus is not only on the organised sector but also on the unorganised sector. Which is explained by the fact that the Haryana Unorganised Workers Social Security Board has been constituted,” Khattar said.

At present, over 7.76 lakh workers are registered with the Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board out of which over 5.08 lakh members are active. The state government is running several schemes for their welfare and for the welfare of their families. “We have decided to increase the monthly pension of registered workers of this Board, who are 60 years or over, to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,000,” chief minister said.

Giving a broad view of the new health scheme launched by the state government, the he said from September 23 the central government would give Rs 5 lakh annually to poor families on the basis of the data of the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC)-2014 for healthcare facilities. According to the SECC data, there are 14 lakh poor families in Haryana, out of which 8.5 lakh families would benefit from this scheme. But those families which could not be recorded in the SECC data, for any reason, would be given Rs 5 lakh for healthcare services from the Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.