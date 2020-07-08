Comprehensive Diabetes Care Plan – Find out what’s in it for you

The company also rewards and provides discounts on their subscription costs to those who comply and manage their blood glucose levels, as prescribed.

BeatO, a digital platform for diabetes care and management, has launched its ‘Diabetes TOTAL’ monthly subscription plan, wherein it will provide an individual with diabetes a hospitalization insurance cover and savings on all their recurring medical expenses. India is considered as a global epicenter of this lifestyle-linked ailment, with more than 74 million adults estimated to have diabetes. As per the National Diabetes and Diabetic Retinopathy Survey by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, diabetes prevalence in India is 11.8 per cent.

The plan by BeatO combines this with access to BeatO’s diabetes monitoring and management system. The monitoring and management system drives intervention through top diabetologists and other specialist doctors. The company also rewards and provides discounts on their subscription costs to those who comply and manage their blood glucose levels, as prescribed.

Typically, people with diabetics spend around Rs 30,000 in a year only on managing diabetes including medication expenses, doctor consultations, buying blood glucose strips, lab tests, diet planning, and physical examinations. Additionally, considering the chances of future health complications a hospitalization cover is also important for a person with diabetes. However, a large number of people avoid buying health insurance or are not sufficiently covered due to expensive premiums, extensive medical tests, or disqualification due to pre-existing ailments.

Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic, people with diabetes are facing a higher complication risk. Additionally, hospitalization, even from non-diabetes related complications, can incur high treatment costs. For a patient with diabetic, lack of insurance can inflate their financial burden and perhaps even mean inadequate medical care.

Addressing the problem, this plan by BeatO is especially for people with diabetes, which has a 3-pronged approach of providing affordable hospitalization coverage, huge savings on diabetes-related expenses, and a detailed diabetes management program. The plan starts with a monthly subscription fee of Rs. 999 per month.

Benefits and Features of this plan;

Rs. 5 lakhs Hospitalization Cover with cashless claims

comes with BeatO’s smart sugar monitoring kit and unlimited test strips

BeatO’s AI-driven nudging and triaging system

Unlimited Video Consultations with top endocrinologists or diabetologists and other specialists

Monthly Nutritional Therapy and Support (customized diet and exercise plan based on an individual’s goals)

Health Concierge Service

Gautam Chopra, CEO, BeatO, says “Understanding the pressing need for people with diabetes to receive appropriate protection against unforeseen health risks, BeatO has integrated a comprehensive Health Insurance Cover in combination with our digital care and management ecosystem that helps a person with Diabetes improve their health and save up to Rs 20,000 per annum on their healthcare expenses. By helping people manage their diabetes via virtual care, education, support, incentives, and rewards, we are creating value for patients as well as our industry and society at large.”