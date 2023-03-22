Completion of Dwarka Expressway to boost demand and prices of property in surrounding areas

To accommodate building works connected to Dwarka Expressway, the carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokri have been stopped for 90 days, which will affect commuters commuting to and from Delhi to Gurugram for these many days. However, the good news is that the Dwarka Expressway is expected to be completed with this final leg of construction. This will bring respite to many homebuyers who have bought property on Dwarka Expressway in the past; at the same time it also opens up further opportunities for real estate investors and homebuyers.

Dwarka Expressway, also known as Northern Peripheral Road, is an 18-km-long expressway that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram. The Urban Extension Road II, a 16-km-long road that connects Dwarka Expressway to NH-8, is also under construction. These roads promise to improve connectivity and make traveling to and from Delhi and Gurugram more convenient. This has made Dwarka Expressway a preferred real estate investment destination, particularly along the Central Peripheral Road, which has witnessed significant growth in housing demand and prices over the last couple of years.

Commentig on the same, Mohit Jain, Managing Director of Krisumi Corporation, said, “The progress and improvement in the development of the 18-km long expressway in Gurugram pledging seamless connectivity with Delhi and other areas of Gurugram have made Dwarka Expressway a preferred real estate investment destination. Housing demand and prices on Dwarka Expressway, particularly along the Central Peripheral Road, have grown significantly in the last couple of years. The Dwarka Expressway is likely to be completed soon, which will further boost the demand for residential property from both end-users and investors. The demand for rental housing is also set to grow in this area once the expressway gets operational.”

The construction of Dwarka Expressway has already had a significant impact on the real estate market in the NCR region. But completion of the expressway and connecting rods and infrastructure will unlock the true value of the locality.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global, said, “The real estate market in the NCR region has been buzzing with excitement ever since the Dwarka Expressway opened up. This area is now considered to be the next prime real estate hub, with numerous high-end projects being developed here. The strategic location of Dwarka Expressway, along with its unmatched connectivity and state-of-the-art infrastructure, has made it a popular destination for those seeking a modern luxurious lifestyle.

Inquiries and transactions in the locality started improving post-pandemic and with expectation around completion of the expressway gaining ground, they are increasing further.

“What’s even more exciting is that the demand for property in Dwarka Expressway has only increased since the pandemic, with homes selling at higher prices and faster rates. With thousands of families looking to move here, it has become a preferred destination for millennial homebuyers who want to live a comfortable life with access to all modern amenities,” added Aggarwal.

“As the demand for property in this area continues to grow, land prices have also seen a significant appreciation in value over the last year alone. It is no wonder that Dwarka Expressway has become a magnet for investors and homebuyers alike. With its ever-growing popularity, we are confident that the real estate market in Dwarka Expressway will remain a hot spot for investment in the foreseeable future,” said Aggarwal.

The completion of Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road II is expected to lead to a further increase in demand and property prices in this area. The improved connectivity will make it easier for people to commute to and from Delhi and Gurugram, and the development of new infrastructure and amenities is expected to attract more homebuyers and investors. The demand for rental housing is also expected to increase, which is excellent news for property investors.