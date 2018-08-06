Compared! New fixed deposit interest rates of SBI vs Post Office saving schemes – Check benefits

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are one of the most common investment schemes for people who do not want to take risk of losing their money. (Reuters)

SBI vs Post Office FD: Fixed Deposits (FDs) are one of the most common investment schemes for people who do not want to take the risk of losing their money. The savings instrument is offered by banks and posts offices across the country. FD accounts offer guaranteed returns to the investors. Investors also have an option of investing in the tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) where the earned income is exempted under Section 80 (C) of the Income Tax (I-T) Act. The amount, however, will be locked up for five years.

Interestingly, in the regular fixed deposits, contributors can withdraw funds prematurely. Here is what SBI and Post Offices offer to you:

SBI fixed deposit interest rates:

The State Bank of India (SBI) revised its interest rates on FDs on July 30. On fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore, interest rates were raised between 5 basis points and 10 basis points. It means the rates were raised between 0.05 per cent – 0.1 per cent across tenures of 1 year to 10 years.

The accounts can be maintained with a minimum balance of Rs 1000. Interestingly, there is no maximum cap on the amount that can be invested in the fixed deposits of SBI.

Revised from July 30, 2018:

Term Interest rate for general public (% per annum) Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum) 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

Post office term deposits interest rates:-

Subscribers can deposit their money in fixed deposit accounts of India Post. Customers can open individual as well as joint fixed deposit accounts via cash or cheque. For more information, investors can visit indiapost.gov.in.

The following interest rates are from indiapost.gov.in:

Period Rate 1 yr.A/c 6.60% 2 yr.A/c 6.70% 3 yr.A/c 6.90% 5 yr.A/c 7.40%

The minimum balance for fixed deposit account is Rs 200 however, there is no maximum amount cap for customers.