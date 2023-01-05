With the soon-to-be-launched multi-branded credit card by IndusInd Bank, users will be able to collect Avios, the rewards currency for British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, IndusInd Bank, British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club on Thursday (January 5, 2023) announced their partnership to introduce the unique multi-branded credit card powered by Visa.

The multi-branded credit card will be available in the Infinite variant of Visa, offering several rewards and benefits to elevate the international travel experience of customers. The card will offer multiple benefits suiting the requirements of frequent travellers. At the time of application, this credit card will give customers the flexibility to choose their preferred airline loyalty programme and select their preferred travel destination to collect maximum Avios and enjoy a host of other benefits.

Launch Date

In a statement, IndusInd Bank said the multi-branded credit card will be launched and made available to consumers in the first quarter of the financial year 2023 – 2024. Through this card, members will be able to collect Avios by signing up and choosing their preferred loyalty programme.

“Today Qatar Airways Privilege Club takes another step forward in providing our members with the best offerings in the industry, introducing a first-of-its-kind Visa multi-branded credit card, in India with IndusInd Bank. We look forward to seeing our members in India availing the extensive benefits of this new partnership, which is designed to enhance their future travels,” said Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer, Qatar Airways.

Soumitra Sen, Head of Consumer Banking and Marketing at IndusInd Bank, said, “We are now delighted to collaborate with Qatar Airways and British Airways, to launch this multi-branded credit card, that aims to transform the way India travels. A credit card thoughtfully designed to meet the expectations of discerning travellers with a value proposition curated around travel and bespoke offerings. With this credit card, our aim is to shift the power of choice completely into the hands of the customers.”

“With air travel rebounding fast post-pandemic, consumers will seek new destinations to travel to and unwind. At Visa, a key priority for us, thus, is to ensure that together with our partners, we provide a suite of benefits that are aligned with the needs of today’s traveller. We are delighted to partner with Induslnd Bank, British Airways and Qatar Airways to power this unique multi-branded credit card and deliver a seamless and secure travel and payment experience,” Sujai Raina, Head of Business Development, India, Visa said.