Co-working Space: Workplace flexibility to change the face of Indian workspace ecosystem

Off-shore development centers work cheaper and valuable in India, thus helping companies expand at an economical cost.

In the past few years, India has seen the introduction and rapid upsurge of a different kind of workplace; one that has changed notions about what the functions of a work environment should be, and that being the co-working space. The concept is not new, but what is exciting about it is the tremendous growth it has seen in the past years. This has opened possibilities to explore new forms of professional and social interactions. It is essentially the requirement of many emerging businesses which act as a response to meet today’s activity-based work requirements.

Co-working spaces so far have been popular with start-ups and entrepreneurs as they look to cut substantial operational costs, such as renting or owning exclusive spaces, and these workspaces give them the freedom of adjusting their surrounding according to their need. However, these are increasingly attracting larger companies as well, as mobile workforces and cost savings encourage many organizations to try out new ways of work. Many such companies are going for flexible shared office spaces with no long-term leases and without any fixed capital investment. These flexible spaces can save around 20-25% of real estate costs, says a report by property consultant JLL India.

Joining the bandwagon are the companies from across international waters that have offshore development centers in India, especially from places like San Francisco which brings to India many international brands who set up their offices here. For these companies, shared workspaces are not only a quick and easy way to cut costs but also a tremendous human resource (HR) initiative. Another reason for these companies to look towards India is that the country provides them strategic outlook, a highly skilled team, infrastructure, and most importantly a fundamentally different organizational mindset which helps derive maximum productivity.

GICs (global in-house centres) in India number about 1,100, employing more than 800,000 individuals and generating approximately $23 billion in revenue. GICs’ ability to create cost savings for an enterprise—while tapping India’s talent pool—have led to that impressive growth. However, for these ODCS (off-shore development centres) to adapt themselves amidst the Indian business climate, it is essential that their requirement of workspace and flexibility of business be taken care of. This is where flexible workspaces seamlessly fit into the puzzle helping ODCs with not only office space but also with research, HR services, legal help, etc for their entry into India. By renting such spaces in multiple locations, companies can attract and retain talent in an effective manner. These ergonomically-designed workspaces bring out the efficiency of employees in a working environment. Hence this helps a company in not just attracting talent but also retains employees and increases their productivity.

Traditionally, these offshore development centers have been viewed as a delivery arm than a strategic arm. However, over the last decade, GICs are rapidly moving up the value chain, driven by macro-economic circumstances, changing customer demands, emerging technologies and business priorities.

It has been more than a decade since the IT sector has been on a boom. While the costs in India are much cheaper than anywhere else, the country is also known for its talent. The Indian labor market is highly skilled and has been proven to be more efficient and rich in knowledge, than other foreign markets. Off-shore development centers, hence, work cheaper and valuable in India, thus helping companies expand at an economical cost. Co-working spaces have been home to off-shore development centers, in terms of achieving further efficiency in not just costs, but thus operations too.

Therefore, the continued growth of start-up culture, corporates looking at a change of working environment and growing interest of international business in India will ever fuel the demand of such flexible workspaces. This will also increase the demand for more players to enter the market, thus changing the landscape of office real estate and potentially provide more economic benefits to the industry.

(By Meghna Agarwal, Co-Founder & COO, IndiQube, a leading techno-flexi workspace company)