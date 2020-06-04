Co-living gears for safety and hygiene measures in post-COVID-19 world

As a unique blend of residential, hospitality and facility management, co-living has to attain rather high standards of safety and sanitization in order to stay viable and relevant in the post-COVID-19 era.

Real estate is gearing up for the new normal post lockdown, including the co-living segment. With hygiene and wellness being the key concern for residents, realty players are revamping the operating framework in line with the demand of consumers. Stanza Living, one of the leaders in the managed accommodation space, is one such player which has devised a no-touch food delivery and dining experience for residents to minimize the chances of exposure. At the same time, it is focusing on employee training, resident awareness drives, monitoring exercises and safety audit across markets to continue delivering a new accommodation experience.

Speaking about their COVID-Combat Ready measures, Sandeep Dalmia, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Stanza Living, said, “Building on our fundamental proposition to reimagine the managed accommodation experience, we have aggressively adopted business practices to be adaptable and prepare for the post-COVID-lockdown future. Over the last couple of months, we have had the opportunity to institute industry-leading measures for delivering our services safely, hygienically and seamlessly to our residents across 14 cities in India. As we prepare to welcome new consumers, the onus is on us to take every measure possible for everyone’s health, well-being and comfort – there is no room for error.”

The company also claims to have revisited the entire framework of operations keeping in mind the safety and security of its residents. These extend to resident hygiene processes, residence fortification, daily operations, service continuity planning, frontline ecosystem, infrastructure, and resident management systems.

As a standard hygiene practice, the company has introduced frequent building disinfection and deep cleaning, daily and frequent sanitization of High-Touch Surfaces and installation of sanitizer dispensers at multiple locations within properties. These properties will have stringent visitor norms and mandatory thermal monitoring at Entry/Exit Points. A 24×7 Quick response team has been formed to avert the chances of exigencies. Contactless security infrastructure at entry/exit points and app-based contactless feedback and service request mechanism have also been initiated. All residents will be required to give a medical undertaking for practising social distancing and disclose their travel history. They will be informed of all developments on COVID-19 through the resident app. With the work from home being the new normal, arrangements are aldo being made for uninterrupted power supply and enterprise-based Wi-fi infrastructure, the company said.

Amidst the rapid transmission of the pandemic, service providers need to be conscientious of their safety. Taking cognizance of this fact, frequent temperature checks, mandatory wearing of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), installation of Aarogya Setu app, and kitchen audits by reputed health consultancies will now be the norm. 24×7 staff availability to meet demands and advance food stock planning are some other measures.

Keeping this in view, Stanza Living has also launched a campaign #NoRoomForError — promising its residents, potential consumers, partners and employees its intent to deliver a safe, seamless and comfortable living experience.

Growth Prospects of Co-living

Although as an asset class, co-living is still in its nascent stages in India, but its future definitely looks promising.

Talking about the potential and future growth prospects of co-living, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, says, “As a unique blend of residential, hospitality and facility management, co-living has to attain rather high standards of safety and sanitization in order to stay viable and relevant in the post-COVID-19 era. It fulfills the dire need of a higher residential standard than the traditional hostels and PG accommodations, so demand will remain robust, though it will also become more selective. The entire onus of safety can obviously not be on co-living players alone, but they must definitely ensure adequate social distancing and sanitation within their configurations. This is feasible and will doubtlessly be achieved.”