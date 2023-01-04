Co-borrower defaulting on EMIs? Know your options

Every home loan borrower needs to pay the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on time. Delay leads to penalties and can burden the borrower with more interest and late fees. This situation can be more challenging when you take a joint home loan. Though a joint home loan is typically taken with a family member, if the co-borrower stops paying the EMIs, it can impact both the borrowers.

There are two scenarios in this situation. The first one is where both of the borrowers are paying their respective shares. In this case, if one person stops paying the share, another person can take over. The second scenario is where only one person is paying the EMIs. In this case, the non-paying borrower can take over the entire EMIs or start paying his part so that the other person is not overburdened.

However, if one person stops paying his share and another either refuses or cannot pay the EMIs, it first leads to delay and eventually to the default of the loan. Here is what can happen when a co-borrower stops paying.

Delay penalty

When you miss an EMI, the bank will contact you and ask you to pay your EMI within 24 hours with delay charges. In the case of a joint home loan, the lender will inform both the borrowers about the delay and request for immediate repayment. It is advisable to pay immediately. The penalty charges are typically between 1% and 2% of the EMI.

Credit score

Even if one EMI gets delayed, the same can get reflected in your credit history. Both the borrowers, whether they are paying EMIs from their account or not, can get impacted.

Minor default

Any delay or miss in paying your EMI within 90 days is treated as a minor default. “In a joint home loan, both borrowers are responsible for its repayment. A delay or default in payment by one borrower can impact the credit scores of both borrowers. If a financial issue is hampering your loan repayment, reach out to your lender and discuss a solution,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com. “If you delay for over 90 days, the lender has the legal right to auction your property and recover their dues. To avoid this, keep track of the loan EMI payments. If any EMI is missed, discuss it with your co-borrower and take steps to streamline outstanding repayments.”

Non-performing asset (NPA)

A borrower has 90 days before his loan can get classified as non-performing asset (NPA) for not paying the loan EMIs. If you and your co-borrower can’t find the solution, reach out to your lender and find a solution to avoid getting your loan classified as NPA. Otherwise, the lender has a legal right to auction your property.

Partial payment

You can partially prepay the loan to reduce the burden. However, both borrowers must agree to a solution to avoid legal problems when they resume paying the EMIs.

Relinquishment deed

This legal document transfers the property right of one co-owner into another owner’s name. If your co-owner is ready to release his legal rights in the property, you can transfer the share to your name through a registered relinquishment or gift deed. After that, you can pay the EMI or sell the property if you can’t repay the loan to avoid any legal action.