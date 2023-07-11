Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card: Get free flight tickets and more. Check all benefits

Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card Features and Benefits: IDFC FIRST Bank has collaborated with Club Vistara and Mastercard to launch a travel credit card that promises exciting travel and lifestyle-related offers to cardholders. In a statement, the IDFC First Bank said the co-branded credit card is designed to redefine travel experiences and empower cardholders to embark on their journeys with confidence, and in style.

The card will meet the ever-changing demands of new-age travellers, blending convenience and security to enhance travel experiences, the bank said.

Some of the offers on the new credit card include exclusive entry to airport lounges and complimentary flight tickets to accelerated reward points. It will offer a comprehensive solution tailored specifically for frequent flyers and travel enthusiasts.

List of Offers and Benefits

Joining Benefits: A free Premium Economy flight ticket along with an upgrade voucher

Rewards (in the form of CV Points) on all spend categories:

Spends of up to Rs.1 lakh per month – 6 CV Points per Rs.200

Spends above Rs.1 lakh per month – 4 CV Points per Rs.200

1 CV point on mandatory spends such as Fuel, Insurance, Utility, Rent & Wallet Load (exclusion: EMI payments only)

Activation Offers:

Month 1 – Spend Rs.30,000 and earn 2000 CV Points

Month 2 – Spend Rs.30,000 and earn 2000 CV Points

Month 3 – Spend Rs.30,000 and earn 2000 CV Points

Tiered Annual Rewards: Unlock free tickets basis the cumulative annual spending on the card

More than Rs.1,50,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket

More than Rs.3,00,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket

More than Rs.4,50,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket

More than Rs.9,00,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket

More than Rs.12,00,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket

Golf Benefits:

Four complimentary rounds of green fees per calendar year (maximum one round in a calendar month)

12 complimentary golf lessons per calendar year (one lesson per calendar month)

Discounted golf services at 50% of the green fee beyond complimentary sessions

CFAR Insurance: The card offers a cover on non-refundable components of any travel booking with up to two claims worth up to Rs.10,000 on Flight & Hotel booking for the cardholder, under Cancelled For Any Reason (CFAR) Insurance

Birthday Benefit: 10X CV Points on dining spends on birthdays

Lounge Benefits: 8 complimentary domestic airport spa and lounge access per year, along with one complimentary international airport lounge access per quarter, on an average monthly spend greater than Rs.5,000

How to get Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card

IDFC FIRST Bank customers can apply for the Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card online on the bank’s website and mobile application.

Commenting on the launch of the new card, Madhivanan Balakrishnan, COO and Executive Director at IDFC FIRST Bank. “This card will redefine the way people travel, offering a range of exclusive benefits and rewards that cater to the diverse needs of modern travellers. The launch of this co-branded credit card demonstrates our commitment to bring convenience and value to our customers and we are excited to partner with Club Vistara, a leading name in the aviation industry. We are confident in this partnership’s ability to deliver unmatched value and elevate the travel experience for our esteemed customers.”

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said, “Being a pioneering brand that introduced many industry-first initiatives to the Indian aviation market, we are delighted to partner with IDFC FIRST Bank and Mastercard to offer this new, unique credit card to our customers. With its travel benefits and features, this new offering reiterates our commitment towards creating a distinguished experience for our customers.”

Disclaimer: The above content is based on a press release by IDFC First Bank and is for informational purposes only.