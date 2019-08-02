ClearTax launches a new app for quick filing of Income Tax Return

ClearTax app also provides an option to pre-fill data from income tax filing portal.

Fintech company, ClearTax, that provides solutions for Income Tax filing, GST compliance and Mutual Fund investments, recently announced the launch of their new app. This app will help taxpayers file income tax returns for free.

Company officials said, this development was brought in because an increasing number of people use mobile to perform financial and economic transactions. In ClearTax’s internal data, the preference of using mobile is reflected, where around 50 per cent of its traffic comes through mobile. On-the-move taxpayers are also increasingly preferring the use of mobile, especially the young workforce. Company officials added, the trend has been seen not only in Tier 1 cities but also is consistent across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Catering to such people, ClearTax has launched a mobile app that taxpayers can use to finish e-filing on their mobile devices. One can now download the ClearTax e-filing Android App from Google Play Store and file ITR on the go.

The app by ClearTax allows taxpayers to simply upload their Form 16 and then it auto-populates their ITR form. If the taxpayer has been employed with more than one employer during the financial year, he or she can upload more than one Form 16 on the app to file their ITR. Taxpayers can also add income details manually on the app and ClearTax will automatically compute any tax liability. Taxpayers can also opt for expert assistance within the app to file their ITR, in case they need help. ClearTax app also provides an option to pre-fill data from income tax filing portal.