Citizens can now access Digilocker services on MyGov Helpdesk through WhatsApp

To make government services more accessible and inclusive, MyGov on Monday announced that citizens will be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp, to access the Digilocker service.

A flagship initiative under Digital India programme, DigiLocker aims to strengthen ‘digital empowerment’ of people by providing access to authentic digital documents, in their digital document wallet. The issued documents in DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents.

“Citizens can now access Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp…Digilocker will be an important citizen service offered by MyGov on WhatsApp to help promote digital inclusion and efficient governance,” according to a release.

“This includes creating and authenticating their Digilocker account, downloading documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, amongst others, all on WhatsApp.” MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a major step to ensure governance and government services are at the fingertips of citizens, it pointed out.

With new additions like Digilocker, the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services that are digitally inclusive.

“The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes… PAN card, Driving License, CBSE Class X Passing Certificate, Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler, Class X Marksheet, Class XII Marksheet, Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life available on Digilocker),” it informed.

WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by sending ‘Namaste’ or ‘Hi’ or ‘Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

“Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform. With almost 100 million plus people already registered on Digilocker and 5 billion plus documents issued till date, we are confident that the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones,” MyGov CEO, Abhishek Singh, said.

Commenting on the new initiative, Shivnath Thukral, Director – Public Policy, WhatsApp, said: “Equipping the MyGov Helpdesk with Digilocker services that can be accessed directly via WhatsApp, we want to unlock technology’s potential to extend the benefits of essential services to citizens at scale, and this is a significant step towards scaling up the Digital India vision and a digitally empowered country.”