Cinepolis acquires 35,000 sq ft area at Migsun Migente Mall

Famous cinema brand, Cinepolis, has acquired a robust 35,000 sq ft area at Migsun Migente Mall, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. With the aim of setting up 4 screens at the projects, Cinepolis will offer the most happening visual experience to its customers, laced with the most advanced equipments. The theatre is planned to be a 4-screen space that has the capacity to attain more than a thousand viewers simultaneously.

Cinepolis is one of the most well-known cinema chains in the country, with its outlets across various regions. Its opening at Migsun Migente Mall will definitely prove to be of great use to the nearby residents as the project becomes the one-stop solution to the varied needs of customers, including shopping, food and entertainment. The deal between Migsun Migente and Cinepolis has been felicitated by JLL, one of the country’s leading commercial real estate brands.

Commenting on the same, Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, said, “More traffic and traction will be brought to the area as a result of the tie-up. The international retail experience that Migente offers its consumers is already well-known. We already have certain lifestyle brands on board, and this tie-up will allow us to offer an entertainment zone to our customers as well.”

“We look forward to providing our customers with the most lively visual experience with our alliance with Cinepolis. We also thank JLL for this mind-blowing deal that will benefit our prospective customers,” he added.

Migsun Migente Mall is already home to international brands across various verticals that offer a holistic shopping experience to visitors. It hosts a vast food court spread across more than 50,000 sq. ft. of area, with 14 restaurants serving multi-cuisine food to cater to the diverse needs of visitors. The mall offers a rich visiting experience to customers, ensuring a long-term alliance with brands.

Cinepolis is one of the most premium Mexican brands dealing with multiplexes in every nook and corner of the world. It is a brand of Mexican origin, with more than 400 screens in India itself. The brand has gained more access and popularity after its merger with popular establishments such as INOX and PVR, becoming the second-largest multiplex chain in the country.



During its three decades of business, the Migsun Group has accomplished the benchmark of more than 40 projects with a combined area of roughly 20 million square feet in various parts of Delhi-NCR. The Migsun Group has gained the trust of real estate investors over the years for its quality delivery across various verticals with utmost efficiency.