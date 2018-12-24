This Christmas be the Santa for your family; Here’re some financial gifts to throw in your sack

Consider this holiday season an opportunity to demonstrate to your family how you can have a fun-filled time spending within your means.

Christmas is a time for merriment and celebrations. But more importantly, it’s a time of giving. And no one does it better than Santa. So put on that red suit, literally, metaphorically, and be the Santa for your family. Wondering what to put in that sack? Toys, clothes – well, what can be a greater gift than financial security?

Let’s look at a few financial goodies you can pack in your sack this Christmas.

Buy the right life insurance product

Your family should be able to live the life they are currently living even in your absence. So, if you are the sole breadwinner of the household, make sure you have the right life insurance in your sack to have your back in case of a sudden demise. The life insurance cover should be 10-20 times of your annual income, a size that can take care of the day-to-day expense of your family, pay for your loans and finance your children’s education.

Start saving early for children’s education

Education is getting more and more expensive with time. And ensuring quality education for children is a top priority for all parents. This comes at a cost and the easiest way to ensure you are prepared for it is by starting to save early. The power of compounding works on your money, so the longer time you allow your money to grow, the better. You can always start small with SIP mutual funds and increase your contribution with time.

Create an emergency fund

Not all days are good days. Financial emergencies such as a job loss or health hazard can strike upon you without a prior warning. And it may put you out of action for days or months together. It could be financially challenging for your family to run the household or pay bills during that time. And the last thing you want to do is to resort to loans to make ends meet when you are out of income. An emergency fund/corpus could save you from the setback. Set aside an amount every month to build a fund that can replace your income for six to eight months.

Get a suitable health insurance policy

Like education, healthcare is another area that needs your crucial attention. Healthcare is becoming expensive too with time and a sudden hospitalization bill can take a dig in your finances, draining off your savings significantly. Take an appropriate health insurance policy for self and family, to mitigate financial risks arising due to health emergencies. Health policies also offer you the benefit of tax deduction under Section 80(d).

Celebrate within a budget

Consider this holiday season an opportunity to demonstrate to your family how you can have a fun-filled time spending within your means. It is not essential that you spend a big sum to celebrate Christmas. Create a budget for your celebrations and include your children in the process. Allocate funds under different headers such as food, shopping, vacation etc. and stick to it. Get online and compare to get the best deal, use all discounts and festive offers available and use your creativity to exchange meaningful gifts with friends and relatives without having to spend much.

(The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)