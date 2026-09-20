Manimaran Krishnan, a 30-year-old from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, started his career with a monthly salary of Rs 9,500. A few years later, his annual income had shot up to around Rs 80 lakh. That sounds like a dream financial journey. But there was a catch.

The income that had changed his life so quickly also disappeared almost as quickly. After Facebook changed its monetisation policies, his content income fell to almost zero.

In between, Manimaran had spent freely, bought a house without a home loan and started investing. He had also achieved a financial milestone he had wanted for years: seeing Rs 80 lakh in his bank account.

His story is one of the several personal finance journeys I have covered over the past few months. And when I look back at these stories, I find that the most useful lessons are often not about how someone made money. They are about what they did with it.

Manimaran’s journey made me think about what happens when income rises suddenly, how much of that money should actually be spent and what it takes to turn a high income into lasting wealth.

Here are 5 things I learnt from his financial journey.

1. A high income is not the same as wealth

This is perhaps the simplest lesson from his story.

When Manimaran’s income jumped, his spending jumped too. He spent around Rs 4-5 lakh on trips, expensive food, shopping, parties and trading losses. He even rented a Ford Mustang GT for around one and a half months. His fuel bill in one month was around Rs 23,000.

At that point, he was enjoying the money and not thinking enough about what would happen five or 10 years later.

I think this is where a sudden rise in income can be tricky.

When your salary rises gradually, your lifestyle usually changes gradually too. But when a large amount of money starts coming in suddenly, it can be difficult to know how much to spend and how much to keep.

Manimaran’s experience showed me an important difference. A high income gives you the opportunity to build wealth. It does not automatically make you wealthy. The money has to be converted into assets.

2. Your income can be your biggest financial risk

We usually talk about investment risk. A stock can fall, a mutual fund can lose value and the market can crash. But Manimaran’s story made me think about another risk.

What happens when your income itself disappears?

He had reached a point where Facebook was generating a very high income for him. But the income depended heavily on one platform and one source. He eventually started asking himself a simple question.

What if Facebook stops paying me like this? That question changed his thinking. Around that time, his bank balance had reached about Rs 39 lakh and he started looking at flats and eventually bought one in Chennai without a home loan. He was 28 then. A few months later, his concern became reality as his Facebook income fell to almost zero.

The lesson for me is not that everyone should rush out and buy a house. It is this – when your income is uncertain, building assets becomes even more important. A job can disappear, a business can slow down and a platform can change its rules. So, your financial plan has to account for that possibility.

3. A financial goal needs a purpose

For five to eight years, Manimaran had one goal. He wanted to see Rs 80 lakh in his bank account; and eventually, he did. His earnings reached around Rs 80 lakh in a year. He was so happy that he even posted his bank statement on Instagram. But soon after, his income collapsed.

That made me think about the financial targets we often set for ourselves.

We say we want Rs 1 crore or Rs 5 crore or Rs 10 crore. But why? A number by itself does not tell us whether we are financially secure. The purpose behind the money matters.

Is it for retirement? A child’s education or buying a house or financial independence?

Manimaran’s own goal has changed. Earlier, he wanted to see Rs 80 lakh in his bank account. Today, he wants to build a retirement corpus of around Rs 5 crore. That is a different kind of goal. The first was about reaching a number. The second is about building enough assets to support his life after his working years.

That distinction is something I found particularly useful while looking at his journey.

4. You do not have to get every investment decision right

Manimaran’s investment journey is far from perfect. And that is what makes it interesting. He started his first mutual fund SIP in 2024. He began with a smaller amount and gradually increased it. By 2025, he was investing Rs 50,000 a month. He also started buying stocks directly. Some of those decisions did not work. Earlier, he sometimes bought stocks based on tips or without doing enough research. He lost money on some investments. His approach is different now. He tries to understand the business, its financial performance, valuation and future growth before buying a stock.

He also experienced a sharp fall in his equity portfolio. At one point, it was down around 18-20% from its earlier value. He was worried. But he did not stop his Rs 50,000 SIP. He also did not sell everything in panic. His reasoning was simple. If he wanted equity returns, he also had to accept equity volatility.

For me, this is an important part of his journey.

A good investor is not necessarily someone who gets every decision right. Sometimes the more important thing is what you do after getting a decision wrong.

Manimaran lost money on some stocks. He learnt from it. His approach became more research-driven. That is progress.

5. Financial freedom means something different after you have seen your income disappear

This is probably the biggest lesson I took from his story.

When Manimaran was earning very well from Facebook, money gave him the freedom to spend. Today, his definition of financial freedom is different. His freelance income is not fixed. It can be around Rs 50,000 in some months and Rs 1.5 lakh in better months. But his priority has changed and he wants to save and invest first.

His Rs 50,000 monthly SIP continues. He also has direct stocks, physical gold and an RD. His wife is currently not working as she is taking care of their newborn son. His son’s education and future have now become important financial goals. He also wants to build a retirement corpus of around ₹5 crore and continue investing until about the age of 58.

What struck me most was the change in his definition of success. At one point, he wanted to see Rs 80 lakh in his bank account. Today, he wants to build Rs 5 crore in investments. The difference is subtle but important. Earlier, the focus was on how much money he could earn. Now, it is more about how much wealth he can build.

What I learnt from Manimaran’s journey

When I look at the personal finance stories I have covered over the past few months, no two wealth journeys look the same.

Some people built wealth through decades of disciplined investing, some increased their SIPs every time their income went up and some learnt to stay invested after experiencing a market crash.

Manimaran’s lesson came from somewhere else. He learnt it when a large income disappeared. His story reminded me that earning is only one part of the wealth-building journey. The harder part is turning that income into assets.

A person can earn Rs 80 lakh in a year and still be financially vulnerable if that income is not sustainable. Another person may earn much less but build wealth steadily by saving, investing and giving the money enough time to compound.

Manimaran has experienced both sides. He knows what it feels like when money starts coming in faster than expected. He also knows what it feels like when that money stops. And that may be why his financial thinking has changed so much.

His goal is no longer simply to earn more. He wants his money to keep working even when his income changes.

For me, that is the biggest lesson from his journey. Income can make you rich for a year. Assets can help make you financially secure for much longer.

Disclaimer: The financial journey and investment decisions discussed in this story are based on the individual’s personal experiences and views. They should not be treated as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or invest in any particular financial product or security. Investors should assess their own financial goals, risk profile and investment needs before making any investment decision.

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