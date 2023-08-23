Chandni Chowk’s iconic Omaxe Chowk to open shortly; Applies for occupancy certificate

Omaxe Chowk – the prominent retail and food destination in Chandni Chowk, the vibrant market of Old Delhi – has applied for the Occupancy Certificate (OC). With this, the groundwork has started to open it shortly.

“Almost the entire construction work at Omaxe Chowk is over. We have already applied for the Occupancy Certificate (OC) and hope to get it soon. Once we receive the OC, we will start sending ‘Offer of Possession’ letters and formally open the project for the shoppers. A major highlight of Omaxe Chowk is its sprawling parking space, which can accommodate 2200 cars. It will also immensely add to the ease of shoppers,” said Jatin Goel, Director of Omaxe Group.

Omaxe Chowk blends modernity with the rich cultural heritage of Old Delhi. It will emerge as Chandni Chowk’s landmark shopping and dining destination. It offers an extensive range of premium retail stores and a sprawling food court, making it an ideal destination for shoppers and food enthusiasts.

One of the most notable features of Omaxe Chowk is Dawatpur, India’s largest food court. It had also recently leased space to Lucknow’s iconic Tunday Kababi. Spanning an impressive one lakh sq ft with a seating capacity of 2,000, Dawatpur promises panoramic views of the enchanting landscapes of Old Delhi, enhancing the overall dining experience.

In addition to Tunday Kababi, Dawatpur will host a diverse range of national, international, and local food service brands, making it a gastronomic paradise for food enthusiasts. It includes Haldiram’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Biryani Blues, Berco’s, Sagar Ratna, Nazeer, Jung Bahadur Kachori, Kuremal ki Kulfi, Gaya Prasad Paranthe Wale, KDH Chaat, Al Bake, Qureshi Kabab Corner, Gianis, Chaat Town etc.



Omaxe Chowk also offers an extensive range of premium shopping stores featuring renowned national and international brands, providing fashion enthusiasts with the latest trends and shoppers with a wide array of lifestyle products, jewellery, accessories, and more. State-of-the-art amenities and ample parking facilities for 2200 cars ensure a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for all visitors.