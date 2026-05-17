In an important clarification for Central government employees, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has made it clear that male employees can exercise the option to include either their parents or their parents-in-law for medical benefits under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944—but this choice can be made only once.

In an Office Memorandum (OM) dated May 13, 2026, the ministry reiterated that the benefit is available to eligible beneficiaries under both CGHS and CS(MA) Rules, subject to dependency and eligibility conditions.

“A male Government employee shall be eligible to exercise a one-time option only for choosing either his parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members,” the ministry said in the OM.

No switching later, even after death of parents

The clarification is significant because it removes any ambiguity over whether employees can later change their choice.

The Health Ministry has explicitly stated that once an employee opts to include parents as dependants, the option cannot later be changed in favour of parents-in-law—even if the parents pass away or circumstances change.

“Once such option has been exercised in favour of parents, the employee shall not subsequently be permitted to opt for parents-in-law as dependents at a later stage, including in cases arising due to demise of parents or otherwise,” the OM said.

The same rule applies in reverse. If an employee initially chooses parents-in-law, the option cannot later be switched back to parents.

What was already allowed?

The ministry noted that the facility to choose either parents or parents-in-law for medical coverage was already available to eligible Central government employees under an earlier OM dated July 26, 2023.

This benefit was later extended to beneficiaries covered under Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944, through another order issued on March 28, 2024, bringing them at par with CGHS beneficiaries.

The latest OM primarily serves as a clarification and reiteration of the government’s position.

Who counts as ‘family’ under CGHS?

Under CGHS rules, the term ‘family’ includes the spouse and other eligible dependent family members.

Dependent family members include:

Parents (employees can choose either parents or parents-in-law as dependants), sisters, widowed sisters, widowed daughters, minor brothers and minor sisters, children and step-children who are wholly dependent and normally living with the government employee, dependent divorced or separated daughters, including their dependent minor children.

For children, eligibility generally continues:

-For sons, up to age 25 or till marriage, whichever is earlier

-For daughters, till marriage

Who is considered ‘dependent’?

CGHS norms define a dependent family member as someone whose income from all sources—including pension and pension equivalent of Death Cum Retirement Gratuity (DCRG)—is less than Rs 9,000 plus dearness allowance (DA) per month.

However, the spouse of the primary CGHS card holder is exempt from this income condition, as they remain eligible even if receiving family pension.

ALSO READ CGHS medical reimbursement ceiling doubled to Rs 10 lakh: Big relief for central govt employees

What ministries have been told

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed all ministries and departments to circulate the clarification among concerned officials for “strict compliance.”

For employees planning long-term family medical coverage, the clarification makes one thing clear: the choice between supporting parents or parents-in-law under CGHS is not reversible.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only based on the official government notification. Employees should check the latest CGHS rules or consult their department for case-specific eligibility.