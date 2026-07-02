The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a corrigendum to its earlier order on the revision of Children Education Allowance (CEA) and Hostel Subsidy for Central Government employees. While the rates of both allowances remain unchanged, the latest order corrects the wording related to reimbursement of hostel subsidy.

The corrigendum, issued through an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated June 30, 2026, modifies a provision contained in DoPT’s earlier order dated April 25, 2024, which had revised these allowances after Dearness Allowance (DA) reached 50%.

What has DoPT changed?

According to the corrigendum, the reimbursement for Children Education Allowance (CEA) will continue to be Rs 2,812.50 per month per child as a fixed amount, irrespective of the actual expenses incurred by the employee.

However, the Department has clarified that Hostel Subsidy will be reimbursed at Rs 8,437.50 per month per child or the actual expenditure incurred on boarding and lodging, whichever is lower.

This replaces the wording used in the April 2024 order, which had stated that the hostel subsidy would be paid as a fixed amount irrespective of actual expenses.

In other words, the CEA remains a fixed reimbursement, but Hostel Subsidy is now clearly linked to the actual boarding and lodging expenses, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 8,437.50 per month per child.

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What remains unchanged?

The DoPT has clarified that all other terms and conditions contained in its Office Memorandums dated July 17, 2018, and April 25, 2024, will continue without any change.

This means the corrigendum is limited to correcting the reimbursement provision and does not revise the allowance amounts.

Why were these allowances revised?

The revision originally came into effect after the Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to Central Government employees increased to 50% with effect from January 1, 2024.

Under DoPT’s Office Memorandum dated July 17, 2018, the limits for Children Education Allowance (CEA) and Hostel Subsidy are automatically increased by 25% whenever DA reaches 50% on the revised pay structure.

Following the DA hike announced by the Ministry of Finance in March 2024, DoPT issued its April 25, 2024 order revising these allowances.

Current CEA and Hostel Subsidy rates

Following the revision, the applicable rates are:

-Children Education Allowance (CEA): Rs 2,812.50 per month per child (fixed)

-Hostel Subsidy: Up to Rs 8,437.50 per month per child or actual boarding and lodging expenses, whichever is lower

-CEA for Divyang children: Rs 5,625 per month per child (double the normal rate)

-Special Allowance for Child Care for women with disabilities: Rs 3,750 per month

These revised rates continue to be applicable with effect from January 1, 2024.

What does this mean for employees?

For most Central Government employees, the corrigendum does not change the amount of Children Education Allowance they are eligible to receive. Instead, it removes ambiguity regarding Hostel Subsidy reimbursement.

Employees claiming hostel expenses can now expect reimbursement only up to the actual boarding and lodging expenditure incurred, subject to the maximum limit of Rs 8,437.50 per month per child. The clarification aligns the reimbursement process with the prescribed ceiling and avoids any confusion that may have arisen from the wording of the earlier order.

The latest clarification has been issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) through its Office Memorandum dated June 30, 2026, while all other provisions of the earlier orders continue to remain in force.

Disclaimer: This story is based on the Office Memorandum (Corrigendum) issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dated June 30, 2026, read along with the DoPT Office Memorandums dated April 25, 2024, and July 17, 2018. The corrigendum clarifies the reimbursement provisions and does not alter the applicable allowance rates. Employees should refer to the official DoPT notifications or consult their respective departments for claim procedures and eligibility conditions.

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